Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby
SPOKANE, Wash. - A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident. Currently, 51 customers are affected, and...
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It’s unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that...
SFD responding to structure fire near Monroe and Boone
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on North Monroe Street and West Boone Avenue. The Fire Department says a car crashed into an electrical pole, which caused the fire. People were trapped inside the car and were rescued. They also say the fire spread next to the ambulance station in the alleyway on...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
A timeline of the North-South Freeway
1946 Spokane Traffic Survey mentions the feasibility of a north-south freeway route. 1951 Spokane Urban Highway Capacity Survey shows that traffic could support such a freeway. 1955 A preliminary "reconnaissance" report surveys potential routes. 1956 First plans of the $13 million north-south freeway unveiled, with the route heading up the...
Snow might be coming soon! Here are some tips to stay safe on the road
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been dropping quickly and snow could be here as soon as next week. That means it’s time to brush up on your winter driving skills. It’s been a while since we’ve seen snow here in the Inland Northwest, and we might have forgotten some of the tricks and techniques you’re supposed to do when the...
South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hidden bagel, a small business located on the South Hill in Spokane was robbed early Friday morning. “It appears he only got our cash drawers and petty cash, but we are still assessing the damage,” said Hidden Bagel in an Instagram post. The shop will...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
Suspect in downtown Spokane shooting arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in an August shooting outside of a downtown Spokane bar has been arrested. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Loren J. Bigleggins, 20, shot into a crowd of people outside of Crave on W. Riverside on August 14. An adult man and an underage boy were shot but survived. SCSO said Bigleggins was a person...
Crews put out fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane. According to Spokane County Fire District #9 Assistant Chief Jim Walkowski, nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was hard to put out due to heavy black smoke. The cause is under...
Vera Water and Power reports ‘significant’ power outage impacting customers in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Vera Water and Power reported a “significant” power outage impacting a large portion of the utility’s customers Friday morning. The service said the outage is the result of a substation issue, and crews are on site assessing the situation. FOX28 Spokane©
Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
I Saw You
HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
‘A lot of effort’: Staffing, vaccine requirements cause changes for 911 dispatchers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Big changes are on the way when you call for help. The Spokane Police Department will soon take on more responsibility and more 911 calls. The change starts on Monday, but preparation is happening now. The goal is to make the community safer, even when staffing is still an issue. Starting Oct. 31, unvaccinated Spokane firefighters will...
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Monroe Street construction expected end date pushed back
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’ve driven through downtown you’ve most likely noticed construction is still underway on Monroe Street and at peak times can cause some long delays. Originally the City of Spokane had expected for the construction on Monroe to be finished on Oct. 17 but...
