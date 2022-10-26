ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

chainstoreage.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC

Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Bob Moore Auto Group raises money for St. Jude with fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Bob Moore Auto Group hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. The event was held at Bob Moore’s Porsche dealership on Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City and raised money for St. Jude. For a donation, people could put their handprint on a wrapped Porsche. Patients...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Zoo hosting Dinner with Santa this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This holiday season, the Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself, Santa Claus!. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises some festive fun...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Boeing Hiring Event

Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is hosting a hiring event today, Friday October 28th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's located at 6001 South Air Depot in Oklahoma City. Jasmine Anderson spoke with Jeff Anderson, the director of engineering at Boeing OKC, about the different positions the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

