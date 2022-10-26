Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally Returned
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go On
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to Unionize
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC
Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
Neighbors claim $50k in road repairs fall flat
A metro neighborhood calls In Your Corner, claiming $50,000 in road repairs have fallen flat in a matter of months.
Bold burglary caught on camera after breaking into popular Oklahoma City restaurant, suspect falls through ceiling
A burglar snuck into a popular Oklahoma City restaurant, and it was all caught on camera. Security footage shows a thief breaking in and falling through the ceiling. It happened Wednesday night at “Off the Hook” restaurant on Britton Road and Broadway extension.
US Postal Inspection Service Offering $50,000 Reward For Information On Armed Robbery Suspect
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspected armed robber. The department said the suspect robbed a USPS letter carrier on Monday at 12:45 p.m. near Lyrewood Lane and West Wilshire Boulevard. Anyone with any information is asked to...
Bob Moore Auto Group raises money for St. Jude with fundraiser
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Bob Moore Auto Group hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. The event was held at Bob Moore’s Porsche dealership on Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City and raised money for St. Jude. For a donation, people could put their handprint on a wrapped Porsche. Patients...
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
National Weather Festival marks in person return after two years of being virtual
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The National Weather Festival was held in Norman on Saturday. This year’s event was held in person after two years of being virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event featured food trucks, weather balloon launches, drone demonstrations, mobile research vehicles, vendors, and more.
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
OKC Non-Profit In Need Of Turkey Donations To Help Families In Need
For more than 30 years a local non-profit has helped families at Thanksgiving. Sister Mable Stoss joined News 9 to talk about why this year has been a little harder for the Free Food Pantry. If you would like to help (405) 721-6763 or mail to P.O. Box 42641 OKC,...
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
Toddler placed in state custody after deputies raid 'deplorable' home in Cleveland County
NOBLE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-month-old child was found to be living in “deplorable” conditions this week. The sheriff’s office said a district court judge contacted the Department of Human Services about the conditions some children were living in.
Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
OKC Zoo hosting Dinner with Santa this holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This holiday season, the Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself, Santa Claus!. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises some festive fun...
Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety
Advocates within the walking and biking communities say that OKC government efforts to increase road safety are coming up consistently short. The post Biking, walking advocates say city doing little to address safety appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Boeing Hiring Event
Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is hosting a hiring event today, Friday October 28th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's located at 6001 South Air Depot in Oklahoma City. Jasmine Anderson spoke with Jeff Anderson, the director of engineering at Boeing OKC, about the different positions the...
