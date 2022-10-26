ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Warm and dry stretch of weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re settling into a warmer than average stretch of weather with highs well into the 70s, approaching 80 over the coming days and lows in the 50s and 60s. No significant rainfall to speak of for at least the next 5 to 7 days. Expect...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Spooky looking Halloween as we dry out during the afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sky will look eerie on this Halloween even as the rain ends by early afternoon. Expect a pretty dry workweek ahead and a warm first several days of November. Morning fog, clouds, mist will be the name of the game on this Monday. The best...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Alabama ACT scores drop below national average

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Students nationwide are struggling academically as scores for the ACT college admissions test hit an all-time low. The ACT, known as the American College Testing, is a college entrance exam that tests students’ knowledge in English, Math, Reading and Science. This test provides an overview of high school students’ readiness for college.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy