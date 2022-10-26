Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Driver injured in fiery crash after hitting guardrail and semi on I-75
An injured driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after crashing into a guardrail and a semi on Interstate 75. The 29-year-old Ocala woman was driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima at about 8 a.m. Friday southbound on I-75 at Mile Marker 330 when she was changing lanes and “lost traction” on the wet roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle collided with a guardrail in the center median before traveling back into the southbound lanes of I-75. Her vehicle proceeded to strike the tire of trailer being towed by a Freightliner truck driven by a 39-year-old Bakersfield, Calif. man.
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
click orlando
Troopers seek witnesses of fiery I-75 crash that killed 3 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses of a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 earlier this week that killed three people and injured two others in Marion County. Troopers said a car and tractor-trailer collided on Wednesday, causing both to go across the median...
villages-news.com
Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license after crash in roundabout at Haciendas of Mission Hills
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was previously convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.
click orlando
80-year-old man struck, killed while walking with bike along Marion County road, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man walking along a Marion County road with a bicycle was killed in a crash Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 464, or SE Maricamp Road, and Water Road.
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. Troopers say a 70-year-old woman,...
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
fox35orlando.com
Marion County: All lanes along I-75 closed due to deadly crash
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - All lanes along I-75 are closed following a deadly car crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). FHP said the crash happened on I-75 northbound near milepost 337 in Marion County, just north of the Sumter County line. All lanes are...
WCJB
Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County motorcyclist dies at scene of crash
A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
villages-news.com
Three people killed in fiery crash snarling traffic on I-75
Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75 that snarled traffic in Marion and Sumter counties. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on northbound I-75. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours due to “a large amount of debris, vehicles...
WCJB
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
villages-news.com
Investigators seek information from witnesses in triple fatality on I-75
Investigators are seeking information from witnesses in a multiple vehicle accident which claimed three lives Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on I-75 near the Marion-Sumter County line. The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday announced it is seeking additional information...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
villages-news.com
Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood
Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
WCJB
VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”. According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area...
67-Year-Old Brooksville Man Dies After Crash That Happened On Cortez Blvd.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 76-year-old Brooksville man has died after a crash that happened on Wednesday around 10:33 am. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling westbound on SR-50 (Cortez Boulevard), west of Mobley Road, when he lost control of his pickup
WCJB
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
