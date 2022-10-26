ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

villages-news.com

Driver injured in fiery crash after hitting guardrail and semi on I-75

An injured driver was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after crashing into a guardrail and a semi on Interstate 75. The 29-year-old Ocala woman was driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima at about 8 a.m. Friday southbound on I-75 at Mile Marker 330 when she was changing lanes and “lost traction” on the wet roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her vehicle collided with a guardrail in the center median before traveling back into the southbound lanes of I-75. Her vehicle proceeded to strike the tire of trailer being towed by a Freightliner truck driven by a 39-year-old Bakersfield, Calif. man.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County

A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to lose license after crash in roundabout at Haciendas of Mission Hills

A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was previously convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Marion County: All lanes along I-75 closed due to deadly crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - All lanes along I-75 are closed following a deadly car crash in Marion County Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). FHP said the crash happened on I-75 northbound near milepost 337 in Marion County, just north of the Sumter County line. All lanes are...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County motorcyclist dies at scene of crash

A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Three people killed in fiery crash snarling traffic on I-75

Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75 that snarled traffic in Marion and Sumter counties. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on northbound I-75. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours due to “a large amount of debris, vehicles...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Investigators seek information from witnesses in triple fatality on I-75

Investigators are seeking information from witnesses in a multiple vehicle accident which claimed three lives Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on I-75 near the Marion-Sumter County line. The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday announced it is seeking additional information...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood

Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
BROWNWOOD, TX
WCJB

Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL

