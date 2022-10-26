Read full article on original website
One dead in officer-involved shooting Friday night
A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a fatal shooting at approximately 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said that deputies responded to...
WLOX
Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified the victim to WLOX Saturday morning as 49-year-old Richard Quave Jr. from...
wxxv25.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Vancleave under investigation by MBI
A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a Vancleave man late Friday afternoon. Sheriff Mike Ezell says around 5:00 deputies responded to a shots fired call at Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave. When they got there, the sheriff says they were met by an armed man who pointed a gun at the deputies. The deputies fired and the man died on scene.
Chickasaw murder suspect family arrested, suspect still on the loose: Mobile Co. Sheriff
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a suspect in the murder of a Chickasaw man was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Timmons allegedly shot and killed Triston Bohannon, 25, on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a Facebook post made by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Timmons’ […]
wxxv25.com
Four wanted for felony crimes in Gautier
Gautier police are asking for help locating four people wanted for separate felony crimes. Shelby Hines is wanted for commercial burglary. Aaron Brewer is wanted for residential burglary. Gregory Davis is wanted for embezzlement. Breanne Ladd is wanted for forgery. If you have information regarding where any of these people...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Suspect Arrested for Arson & Assault on Officers
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mark Theodore Gaston in northern Harrison County on one felony count of Arson, two felony counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The misdemeanor charge was from interference of a business last Wednesday.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
Woman found guilty in death of Carl the Rooster
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found guilty of animal cruelty in the killing of the unofficial mascot of Ocean Springs, Carl the Rooster. The Sun Herald reported Judge Calvin Taylor decided the guilty verdict for Kendra Shaffer after the trial on Wednesday, October 26. Shaffer will be sentenced at a later date. […]
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula Police searching for man in statutory rape case
Pascagoula Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a statutory rape case. Police asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Travis Rasco. They said the man, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, drives a 2007 black 2-door Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of JGK0375. Police...
wxxv25.com
Possible arson case under investigation in Waveland
The Waveland Fire Department responded to a call about a fire under a house. When they got to the home, the firefighters found more fires in the wooded area around the home. With help from the police department, it has been determined the fires are possibly arson. The fires were...
Human remains found in woods near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. FCSO officials said the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was responding to a report of illegal game-related activity on the north end boundary line of […]
wxxv25.com
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
wxxv25.com
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
wxxv25.com
Father and son escape Gulfport house fire uninjured
A father and son are safe after escaping a house fire in Gulfport. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley tells News 25 the two were home when the fire started around 1:45 yesterday afternoon. It happened at a large two-story building at 17th Street and Eastward Drive. Firemen arrived just three...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 W before MS 63 / East Moss Point EX 69
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of I-10 westbound at Highway 63 are blocked following an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Delays are expected to last through at least 5:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible and use caution when driving in slick conditions. Visit https://mobile.MDOTtraffic.com/...
WLOX
Two people escape burning home in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport. Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control. Gulfport Fire...
Halloween events in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Dozens of fall festivals and trick-or-treating opportunities are available in southeast Mississippi during Halloween weekend. Trick-or-treat hours for the towns in George and Greene counties are: Leakesville – Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Participating homes and businesses to be posted by Main Street Leakesville Organization) Lucedale – Monday, Oct. 31, […]
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
wxxv25.com
DEA holding 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The Drug Enforcement Administration will host the 23rd National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 locations nationwide. This is an easy, no cost opportunity to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse and theft.
