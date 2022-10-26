Read full article on original website
Colin Farrell Says His Penguin Series Is ‘So Unusual’
The various TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves‘ The Batman seem kind of stalled; the movie opened last spring, and so far we have yet to see any concrete evidence that any of the announced projects that are supposed to come to HBO Max are actually going to happen. (In the interim, Warner Bros.’ parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has been canceling films and shows left and right, including some from DC, which doesn’t instill you with confidence either.)
James Gunn Is Pitching a Secret DC Project
It’s very difficult to exist in both the Marvel and DC universes, but James Gunn has found a way to do it for the last few years. He went from directing the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel to helming The Suicide Squad (and its spinoff TV series Peacemaker) for DC. Then he jumped back to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But he’s apparently looking to make another jump back to DC for another as-yet-unrevealed project.
‘Watchmen’ Creator Calls TV Show ‘Embarrassing,’ Told Showrunner Not to Bother Him
Within the TV world, Watchmen was considered an improbable success. It managed to tell a compelling and timely sequel story set in the same fictional universe as the classic DC comic co-created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. The show garnered solid ratings, very positive reviews, and earned 11 Emmy Awards.
‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series Finds Writer
It seems that HBO’s Arkham Asylum series has finally found its showrunner. Antonio Campos will direct, produce, and write for the series. This is one of two series in development that is being spun out of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The other series in the works is a show starring Colin Farrell as his version of the Batman villain, the Penguin.
‘Andor’ Episode 7 Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Secret
This week’s Andor is called “Announcements,” and it’s a fitting title. Many of the many characters reveal their true selves this week after spending much of the season behind disguises, or hiding their genuine feelings. There are also literal announcements in this episode, including the Imperial news bulletin about the heist we saw on last week’s episode.
What Is Kang’s Plan in ‘Quantumania’?
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer makes it very clear that the film will come down to a battle between Ant-Man and his allies and Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the end of the trailer has Kang offering Ant-Man some kind of deal — if Ant-Man agrees, Kang will supposedly send him out of the Quantum Realm and back to his home on Earth.
Martin Scorsese Calls Interest in Box Office Totals ‘Repulsive’
Martin Scorsese is no stranger to making claims that upset the Hollywood establishment. Recently he insisted there’s no correlation between quality and profit. After his comments about his distate for Marvel movies caused some serious uproar in the film industry, it seems he’s doubling down on his opinions.
‘She-Hulk’ Pulled Off a Shocking Season Finale
The following post contains SPOILERS for She-Hulk Season 1. In my review of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere, I wrote that the show’s occasional fourth-wall breaks were fun but used “so sparingly (at least in the first few episodes), that it’s easy to forget about it between its infrequent appearances. So far, it feels less like a bold stylistic choice than a storytelling crutch used to work around awkward story beats.” I added that if She-Hulk was going to work, that meta element “definitely needs to be better integrated into the show.”
The Surprising Connection Between ‘She-Hulk’s K.E.V.I.N. and Kang
She-Hulk didn’t just break the fourth wall in its season finale; it smashed it into oblivion. The title character decided she did not care for the creative direction of her final episode and changed it by venturing through the Disney+ main menu, entering a Marvel making-of documentary, and then confronting her own show’s writing staff. Then she met with Marvel’s head honcho, Kevin — only it wasn’t the real Marvel’s Kevin Feige. It was “K.E.V.I.N.,” an elaborate artificial intelligence that determines the ultimate direction of the MCU.
Vision TV Series Reportedly In Development
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness built directly off the events of the WandaVision television series, to show what happened to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch after she lost her family. But as compelling as Wanda’s story was in Multiverse of Madness, a crucial aspect was missing. Vision, played by Paul Bettany, never showed up in the film even thought he wasn’t technically dead.
‘Halloween Ends’ Reviews Say the Series Should Be Laid to Rest
Unfortunately for fans of the Halloween franchise, it seems that The Shape should have just stayed in prison. The David Gordon Green trilogy has been nothing if not divisive, with a strong start, a middling middle, and apparently, a pretty disappointing ending. While John Carpenter gave this trilogy his blessing, either even he couldn’t save it, or he was mostly hands-off.
‘Black Adam’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest DC Secrets
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. Also, please take note: The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Just FYI. Black Adam first appeared in the pages of The Marvel Family way back in 1945. (At the time, Shazam was known as Captain Marvel; Marvel didn’t technically exist at the time, and they would not create their own “Captain Marvel” until 1967.) And within the mythology of DC Comics, Black Adam dates back to the days of antiquity, when he was one of the earliest warriors to claim the powers of the wizard Shazam.
‘The Flash’ Sequel Script Already Being Written
Ah... and there it is. Despite the extremely troubled production history of DC’s The Flash, there's already a sequel in the works. The film has been in constant flux since pretty early into its production. The movie has been through behind-the-scenes changes, trouble with its main star, and a complete overhaul of the writing team. Since the movie was announced in 2014, that means DC has been struggling to get this thing into theaters for nearly a decade.
Interview: Pierce Brosnan on the Past and Future of ‘Black Adam’s Doctor Fate
“You go right ahead, Matt. Give me your best shot.”. The unmistakable voice on the other end of the phone beckoning me for questions belongs to Pierce Brosnan. I know it well. I grew up watching Brosnan in a series of movies all through the 1990s; Mrs. Doubtfire, Dante’s Peak, his wildly underrated remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, and of course, four James Bond adventures, starting with 1995’s GoldenEye. At 69, Brosnan may be a bit older than in his 007 days, but he still has that same crisp, clear voice. When he asks where I’m calling from and I tell him Brooklyn, he responds “Ah ... lovely Brooklyn,” in a way that makes it sound like the most idyllic spot on Earth.
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
Harrison Ford Reportedly Will Replace William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross
After the untimely passing of William Hurt as a result of stomach cancer, Thaddeus Ross will be portrayed by Harrison Ford instead. Hurt announced that he was diagnosed with the disease back in 2018, and passed away in March 2022. In addition to tons of incredible roles back in the day, he played Thaddeus Ross in a number of Marvel movies. Hurt’s list of Marvel credits is actually pretty long. He started with The Incredible Hulk, then appeared in Captain America: Civil War, followed by Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.
What ‘Black Adam’s Post-Credits Scene Means for DC’s Future
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. You may be struck by magical lightning if you keep reading without having watched the film first. The rumors have been out there for months. And they are true. Superman is in Black Adam. And not just any Superman — Henry Cavill’s Superman.
‘Black Adam’ Review: Bleak ‘Adam’ Brings Little to DC Universe
Dwayne Johnson has been connected to the Black Adam character for at least 15 years. Before he was a worldwide star, before he was a multimedia mogul with his own brands of tequila and energy drinks, before he owned an entire football league, Johnson was set to appear as the villain in an assortment of Shazam! projects. Directors and writers and even Shazams came and went. But Johnson was permanently linked with the film as its Black Adam.
‘Black Adam’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s Career As Leading Man
DC Comics fans know Black Adam, but in the wider moviegoing world, he’s a very obscure character. So when people showed up this weekend for the movie in large numbers, it wasn’t necessarily the droves and droves of Black Adam fans that made the movie a hit. It was Dwayne Johnson fans, looking for the chance to see their favorite play a comic-book hero for the first time.
Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam Will ‘Absolutely’ Fight Superman
Black Adam is a hugely powerful character within the world of DC Comics. He’s super-strong, he’s invulnerable, he’s fast, he can fly, and he can shoot lightning bolts at will. But of course, DC is not lacking in the hugely powerful character department. This is the home of people like Superman and Wonder Woman and Green Lantern. And part of the fun of cinematic universes full of these titanic figures is imagining what would happen if they ever got into a fight. Who would win: Superman or Black Adam? Batman or Superman? Aquaman or the Sahara Desert? (We’re putting our money on the desert. There’s no fish to talk to out there, Aquaman! You’re in trouble!)
