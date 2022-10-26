Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NFL
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday's win 'not serious'
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each exited Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries, but head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that neither is believed to have suffered a serious ailment. "They are not serious," Harbaugh said. "Rashod was...
NFL
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not expected to play vs. Browns, likely to be placed on injured reserve
Just when the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be turning the corner, one of their best playmakers is expected to miss some time due to an injury. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not expected to play Monday night versus the Cleveland Browns due to a hip injury and is likely to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
Patriots look to bounce back on the road against upstart Jets
The team is coming off a short week and their worst showing to date, in which they gave up 33 points to a struggling Bears offense at home on Monday night.
NFL
Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner
When quarterback Geno Smith joined the Seahawks in 2020, his fourth team in four years, he had logged two starts since 2015. Three seasons later, he's starting to get attention as one of the primary reasons for Seattle's surprising position atop the NFC West. Asked if there's a quarterback Smith's...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers
Week 7 was a rough one for injuries. Many fantasy-relevant players left games early for a variety of physical issues. That adds to what has already been a frustrating fantasy season through the first month and a half. It also means that once again, we're looking for elevated weekly production in places that we may not have expected coming into the year. That, dear reader, is why you are here. To peruse a list of names who could help you, followed by a brief explanation as to why. I thank you for coming to do the former and hope you're willing to stay and do the latter.
NFL
Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers
The Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against a divisional foe Los Angeles historically struggles against. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday the team plans to activate wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve to suit up against the 49ers. Better yet, McVay believes the third-year wideout will be set to go full speed after missing most of training camp and L.A.'s first six games with a knee injury.
NFL
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Robert Quinn trade will 'allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster'
Robert Quinn's long-term fit in Chicago never made sense once the Bears pivoted toward building for the future. On Wednesday, the trade most expected for months finally arrived. Chicago sent Quinn to Philadelphia in exchange for a fourth-round pick, clearing their largest salary cap number and sending the 32-year-old to a contender when it became clear he wouldn't be able to chase a ring with the Bears.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 slot receivers heading into Week 8. Before we...
NFL
2022 NFL trade deadline player-team fits: Packers should get WR Brandin Cooks for Aaron Rodgers
The NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline represents the last big chance clubs have to upgrade their rosters for a potential postseason run. Sure, there will be potentially impactful free-agent birds available closer to Thanksgiving, like Odell Beckham Jr., but those are few and far between at this point in the year.
NFL
Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett feared to have torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to Ravens
Losses and injuries continue to pile up for the beleaguered Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on his initial exam, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters following Tampa Bay's 27-22 defeat...
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London
Russell Wilson will be back on the field Sunday as the Denver Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback, barring a setback. "We want to see him get out there...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 9 of college football season
This summer, Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and his experienced scouting staff released their watch list for next year's game, which included 485 prospects from more than 100 college football programs. Below, I rank my top 25 players from that list based on their performance over the first...
NFL
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield not interested in being traded: 'I want to be here'
One name you might not hear at the NFL's trade deadline is Baker Mayfield. At least if it was up to Mayfield, anyway. The Carolina Panthers quarterback has missed the past two games with a high ankle sprain, and last week he watched P.J. Walker lead the way in a shocking win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Matt Rhule also has been fired, so it's not clear what it might take for Mayfield to regain his starting spot.
NFL
Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season
The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost edge rusher Shaquil Barrett to a torn Achilles suffered in Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday an MRI confirmed Barrett's injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. The diagnosis means Barrett is done for 2022 and faces a lengthy recovery.
NFL
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term'
With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline nearing, some teams are looking to acquire new players to strengthen their 53-man roster. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is a trade candidate that teams could be calling about before Tuesday's deadline. However, Chubb seems to want to stay with the organization that selected him No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft.
NFL
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'
The Arizona Cardinals have not started on the right foot compared to 2021's hot start. Arizona currently sits at 3-4 heading into Sunday's Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, the Cardinals were 7-0 in their first seven games, capping off the season with an 11-6 record and...
NFL
Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC vet Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut
Serious in his prospects of carving out a career in the world of professional boxing, former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell took a huge leap in competition on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the former 1,000-yard runner, Bell was unable to pull off the upset. Bell was shut out in a...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 3-4-0 GAME DAY ELEVATIONS. OT Badara Traore. DT Antwaun Woods. 2022 · 3-4-0 SIGNINGS. DB...
NFL
With 'one-percent chance' of returning to football, Le'Veon Bell looks to 'prove people wrong' in boxing match vs. Uriah Hall
Not long after his right hand dispatched Adrian Peterson in devastating fashion, Le'Veon Bell was presented with a seemingly blockbuster proposition. As his professional boxing debut beckoned, Bell was offered the chance to face off with another former NFL great who had also begun a new career in the squared circle: Frank Gore.
NFL
Next Woman Up: Kelsey Henderson, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Comments / 0