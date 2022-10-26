ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) not expected to play vs. Browns, likely to be placed on injured reserve

Just when the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be turning the corner, one of their best playmakers is expected to miss some time due to an injury. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not expected to play Monday night versus the Cleveland Browns due to a hip injury and is likely to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers

Week 7 was a rough one for injuries. Many fantasy-relevant players left games early for a variety of physical issues. That adds to what has already been a frustrating fantasy season through the first month and a half. It also means that once again, we're looking for elevated weekly production in places that we may not have expected coming into the year. That, dear reader, is why you are here. To peruse a list of names who could help you, followed by a brief explanation as to why. I thank you for coming to do the former and hope you're willing to stay and do the latter.
NFL

Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers

The Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against a divisional foe Los Angeles historically struggles against. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday the team plans to activate wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve to suit up against the 49ers. Better yet, McVay believes the third-year wideout will be set to go full speed after missing most of training camp and L.A.'s first six games with a knee injury.
NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Robert Quinn trade will 'allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster'

Robert Quinn's long-term fit in Chicago never made sense once the Bears pivoted toward building for the future. On Wednesday, the trade most expected for months finally arrived. Chicago sent Quinn to Philadelphia in exchange for a fourth-round pick, clearing their largest salary cap number and sending the 32-year-old to a contender when it became clear he wouldn't be able to chase a ring with the Bears.
NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson will be back on the field Sunday as the Denver Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback, barring a setback. "We want to see him get out there...
NFL

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield not interested in being traded: 'I want to be here'

One name you might not hear at the NFL's trade deadline is Baker Mayfield. At least if it was up to Mayfield, anyway. The Carolina Panthers quarterback has missed the past two games with a high ankle sprain, and last week he watched P.J. Walker lead the way in a shocking win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Matt Rhule also has been fired, so it's not clear what it might take for Mayfield to regain his starting spot.
NFL

Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost edge rusher Shaquil Barrett to a torn Achilles suffered in Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday an MRI confirmed Barrett's injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. The diagnosis means Barrett is done for 2022 and faces a lengthy recovery.
NFL

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term'

With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline nearing, some teams are looking to acquire new players to strengthen their 53-man roster. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is a trade candidate that teams could be calling about before Tuesday's deadline. However, Chubb seems to want to stay with the organization that selected him No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft.
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 3-4-0 GAME DAY ELEVATIONS. OT Badara Traore. DT Antwaun Woods. 2022 · 3-4-0 SIGNINGS. DB...
NFL

Next Woman Up: Kelsey Henderson, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative's inaugural class

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
