cw39.com

Wet Friday with severe storm risk, cool and dry weekend follows

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Disruptive weather precedes game one of the World Series in Houston as widespread showers and thunderstorms move from west to east across Southeast Texas. Houston’s rain chance (rain coverage) peaks between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., although scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible through the evening.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Safety improvements made in Montrose neighborhood ahead of Halloween, residents hope it continues beyond the holiday

HOUSTON — Residents in a Montrose neighborhood are feeling a little better about the safety of trick-or-treaters. Two weeks before Halloween, residents expressed their concerns over ongoing work by CenterPoint Energy. The work, according to CenterPoint Energy, is related to an ongoing natural gas line replacement project expected to be completed by summer 2023. Neighbors said the work resulted in "dangerous sidewalks."
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete

Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

NCAA searching for 2023 Men's Final Four volunteers in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston is still several months away from hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but you can already sign up to be involved!. The NCAA is opening up opportunities to volunteer. You can do anything from greeting people at the airport to helping out at the fan fest that will be held downtown.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston's Cemetery Circle

HOUSTON — Sandra Lord has offered guided and self-guided tours in Houston since 1989. The cemeteries listed in Houston's Cemetery Circle were part of a Broomstick Adventure bus tour. It was one of her most popular tours, and not just in October. What is Houston's Cemetery Circle?. For many...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
HOUSTON, TX

