Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Takeoff’s Death Reflects Why Texas’ Gun Laws are so DangerousGenius TurnerHouston, TX
KHOU
Houston forecast: Friday storms likely ahead of cold front
Prepare for a rainy Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. Storms are likely to start early morning and last throughout the day. Street ponding is possible.
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Cold front could bring strong to severe storms today
Right now, the main concern is gusty, damaging winds. However, isolated tornadoes and hail are also possible.
cw39.com
Wet Friday with severe storm risk, cool and dry weekend follows
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Disruptive weather precedes game one of the World Series in Houston as widespread showers and thunderstorms move from west to east across Southeast Texas. Houston’s rain chance (rain coverage) peaks between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., although scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible through the evening.
KHOU
Zerorez of Houston can help your home get a smarter, lasting clean before the holidays
HOUSTON — Zerorez Of Houston has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. The next 50 callers... receive three areas of carpet cleaned for $119, and 100 square feet tile for free. Plus, a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Do Brasil. A fine dining Steak house. But you...
Empty toll booths on Beltway 8 could take years to fully reopen
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Stop-and-go traffic has been the norm for Houstonians since the inception of Beltway 8. Now the Harris County Toll Road Authority is in the midst of a big change in hopes of keeping traffic moving smoothly for years to come. Many drivers have been left...
KHOU
Blackpink fans flock to Houston for back-to-back shows at the Toyota Center
HOUSTON — Often referred to as the "biggest girl group in the world," Korean girl group, Blackpink, kicked off the American leg of their Born Pink World Tour in Dallas last week before making their way to Houston. The group's fans, known as "Blinks", flocked to Houston this weekend...
Safety improvements made in Montrose neighborhood ahead of Halloween, residents hope it continues beyond the holiday
HOUSTON — Residents in a Montrose neighborhood are feeling a little better about the safety of trick-or-treaters. Two weeks before Halloween, residents expressed their concerns over ongoing work by CenterPoint Energy. The work, according to CenterPoint Energy, is related to an ongoing natural gas line replacement project expected to be completed by summer 2023. Neighbors said the work resulted in "dangerous sidewalks."
KHOU
Early Voting: What To Bring To The Polls + How To Use New Voting Machines
HOUSTON — Early voting is currently underway and runs through Friday, November 4th. Election day is on Tuesday, November 8th and is the last day to vote. To learn more visit, HarrisVotes.com. This content sponsored by Harris County Elections Administrator's Office.
KHOU
Teenager who survived deadly crash during chase suing HPD, City of Houston
U'reka Adams was a passenger in a rideshare service when the vehicle she was in was involved in a crash during a chase. The driver of the rideshare died.
Click2Houston.com
Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete
Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
Family of Houston father who went missing one year ago on Halloween still looking for answers
The family of John Davis, 47, says they hope someone will come forward with information. John was last seen in Houston on Halloween, 2021. His wife and daughter were out trick-or-treating when he left to drive up to the Dallas area. Eventually, the 18-wheeler he was driving was found, but he wasn't.
KHOU
Pentatonix members Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee on the group's evolution throughout the years
HOUSTON — Pentatonix members Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee joined Great Day Houston to discuss the acapella group's evolution throughout the years. After winning season three of the "Sing-Off", Pentatonix made a household name for themselves with their viral YouTube videos. The group's new holiday album, "Holidays Around the...
KHOU
NCAA searching for 2023 Men's Final Four volunteers in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Houston is still several months away from hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, but you can already sign up to be involved!. The NCAA is opening up opportunities to volunteer. You can do anything from greeting people at the airport to helping out at the fan fest that will be held downtown.
Crews dig through landfill as search for missing toddler last seen in Pasadena continues
ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on private property. Nadia Lee has been missing since Oct. 16 and the search continued Monday at a massive landfill in the Alvin area off Highway 6. Texas EquuSearch...
Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms
HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
Man hit and killed by driver in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation, according to Houston police. It happened Wednesday morning on Telephone Road next to Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Details are currently limited, but police say the driver hit a man just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced deceased....
Powerball jumps to $1.2B as ticket worth $1M sold in north Houston
HOUSTON — If you're reading this, we hate to tell you that you did not win Monday night's $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The good news is that you have another shot Wednesday night, and this time the jackpot is a massive $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest in U.S. history. Meanwhile,...
'Ready for It?' Taylor Swift is bringing 2023 The Eras Tour to NRG Stadium in Houston
HOUSTON — Taylor Swift fans should leave a "Blank Space" on their 2023 calendars because her The Eras Tour is coming to H-Town. Her concert at NRG Stadium is scheduled for April 22. Swift's stadium tour will also include two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on April 1...
KHOU
Houston's Cemetery Circle
HOUSTON — Sandra Lord has offered guided and self-guided tours in Houston since 1989. The cemeteries listed in Houston's Cemetery Circle were part of a Broomstick Adventure bus tour. It was one of her most popular tours, and not just in October. What is Houston's Cemetery Circle?. For many...
HPD: 2 dead after car found in bayou in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead Monday after a car drove into a bayou in southwest Houston, police said. Police found the car underneath an overpass on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street. Police said they believe the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Monday but it wasn't found until about 2:30 p.m. when an officer conducting a traffic stop was told by a resident that the car was in the bayou.
