WVNews
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosts West Virginia Rural Health Conference
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 200 members of the state’s health care professions gathered Oct. 19-21 on the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine campus for the 30th annual West Virginia Rural Health Conference, with 60 more people joining the event virtually. The theme of this...
WVNews
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission hopes to improve college going rate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s (HEPC) focus has shifted to improving the number of high school graduates attending college after a recent drop was recorded. “I would say that right now in West Virginia, we are laser focused on the college-going...
WVNews
Flinderation Tunnel in Salem, West Virginia, popular source of paranormal activity
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Flinderation Tunnel, also known as Brandy Gap Tunnel No. 2, is an old railway tunnel that is now part of the North Bend Rail Trail. Flinderation Tunnel was built in the 1850s as part of the B&O Railroad.
WVNews
snapshot_Oct29125141.png
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia put up a good fight against the No. 7 team in the country,…
WVNews
West Virginia University pilot project shows promise in improving coordination between substance use providers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An initiative aimed at improving coordination among Harrison County service providers to improve linkages to care for people with substance use disorder has completed its first year with promising results. In one year, the pilot project led by the West Virginia University Office of...
WVNews
Four-day school week? Lewis County, West Virginia, holds meeting to explore the idea
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A four-day school week? That’s what some Lewis County School employees, including teachers, bus operators, administrators, as well as some members of the community, met to discuss during an exploratory meeting at Lewis County High School. The impetus for the meeting began when...
WVNews
Solving the teacher shortage in West Virginia
As I have often said, there is no other profession, perhaps short of the medical profession, that has such a great impact on people’s lives as education. No matter what field you go into, it all starts with education. We are reliant upon teachers. Many of us have seen...
WVNews
ABN_4500.JPG
ONA, W.Va. (WV News) – A year after winning the Class A individual state title, it was a pai…
WVNews
Report: North Central West Virginia economic growth to surpass state, national averages from 2023-2027
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the area has faced some struggles over the past couple of years, North Central West Virginia has been one of a few regions in the state to record steady economic growth over the past decade, according to a recently published report from the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
WVNews
Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled throughout Harrison County (West Virginia); families urged to prepare for rain
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families throughout Harrison County will have opportunities to enjoy All Hallows Eve and have some frightful fun Monday evening. While children in Nutter Fort and Anmoore will trick or treat from 6-7 p.m., children in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Fairmont and Stonewood will trick or treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
WVNews
Missed opportunities cost West Virginia dearly in upset bid vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A week after putting forth the worst performance of the Neal Brown era in a 48-10 beatdown at Texas Tech, the Mountaineer football team responded with effort and resilience against No. 7 TCU. While West Virginia’s strain and desire were positives, unfortunately the thing WVU will...
WVNews
Voters should send lawmakers clear message by rejecting Amendment 2
As early voting has begun in West Virginia, the contentious debate over Amendment 2 between Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders continues. The amendment would allow the Legislature to change state tax code that has been set by constitutional mandate for nearly 100 years.
WVNews
Increase in Thanksgiving dinner costs could gobble up more of West Virginians' paychecks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanksgiving dinner might be a bit more costly this year due to several factors, highlighted by a shortage of turkeys. Turkey prices will be higher after more than 44.6 million turkeys were affected by avian influenza this year.
WVNews
WVU women face Fairmont State in basketball exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown on Sunday for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast...
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 41-31 loss to TCU. The Mountaineers fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers put up 431 total yards, but allowed the Horned Frogs 21.3 yards per completion and yielded five touchdowns of 29 yards or greater. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
WVNews
WVU Football CJ Donaldson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Midway through the fourth quarter, fans at Mountaineer Field b…
WVNews
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
WVNews
Birth announcements
DIERINGER — A son, Daxon James Dieringer, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Oct. 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Samantha Dieringer (Lopez) and David Dieringer of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Reza and Sheila Mardmomen, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are James and SueAnn Goots, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Sylvia Lehosit, Bridgeport, and Katheryn Ielapi, Bridgeport.
WVNews
Fairmont State beaten at home by MEC leaders
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After falling behind early in the opening quarter, Notre Dame College (OH) scored 30 unanswered points and picked up a 30-6 road win over Fairmont State on Saturday at Duvall-Rosier Field. Notre Dame (7-2, 7-1 Mountain East Conference) outgained Fairmont State, 369-277, in the...
