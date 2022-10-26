ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Solving the teacher shortage in West Virginia

As I have often said, there is no other profession, perhaps short of the medical profession, that has such a great impact on people’s lives as education. No matter what field you go into, it all starts with education. We are reliant upon teachers. Many of us have seen...
ONA, W.Va. (WV News) – A year after winning the Class A individual state title, it was a pai…
Halloween trick-or-treating scheduled throughout Harrison County (West Virginia); families urged to prepare for rain

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Families throughout Harrison County will have opportunities to enjoy All Hallows Eve and have some frightful fun Monday evening. While children in Nutter Fort and Anmoore will trick or treat from 6-7 p.m., children in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Fairmont and Stonewood will trick or treat from 6-7:30 p.m.
Missed opportunities cost West Virginia dearly in upset bid vs. TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A week after putting forth the worst performance of the Neal Brown era in a 48-10 beatdown at Texas Tech, the Mountaineer football team responded with effort and resilience against No. 7 TCU. While West Virginia’s strain and desire were positives, unfortunately the thing WVU will...
WVU women face Fairmont State in basketball exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown on Sunday for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Images from West Virginia's hard-fought 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday. The Mountaineers put up 431 total yards, but allowed the Horned Frogs 21.3 yards per completion and yielded five touchdowns of 29 yards or greater. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
Birth announcements

DIERINGER — A son, Daxon James Dieringer, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Oct. 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Samantha Dieringer (Lopez) and David Dieringer of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Reza and Sheila Mardmomen, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are James and SueAnn Goots, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Sylvia Lehosit, Bridgeport, and Katheryn Ielapi, Bridgeport.
Fairmont State beaten at home by MEC leaders

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After falling behind early in the opening quarter, Notre Dame College (OH) scored 30 unanswered points and picked up a 30-6 road win over Fairmont State on Saturday at Duvall-Rosier Field. Notre Dame (7-2, 7-1 Mountain East Conference) outgained Fairmont State, 369-277, in the...
