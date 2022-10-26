Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Ex-NBA star Delonte West was arrested by Fairfax County police in Alexandria over the weekend. On Saturday evening, officers found West, 39, in the 7400 block of Fordson Road where they say he was drunk and trespassing in a vehicle. As they tried to place the...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
Inside Nova
Langley football team to play for first in Liberty District
The Langley Saxons realize their position they are in and are very excited about the opportunity. If the high-school football team wins its final two regular-season games, Langley will at worst be co-champions of the Liberty District, and possibly the outright winner. The Saxons last won a district football championship...
Inside Nova
W-L grad a top contributor for GW soccer team
Washington-Liberty High School graduate Caitlin Cunningham is a red-shirt sophomore midfielder for the Division I women’s soccer team at George Washington University. Through 15 matches this fall, she had taken seven shots and has started two games. Cunningham played soccer and ran cross country at Washington-Liberty. She initially attended...
Virginia school bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
A bus driver for an elementary school in the nation's capital has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch while returning from a field trip.
Inside Nova
New Woodbridge quarterback Ethen Horne hopes to lead Woodbridge to playoff berth
At halftime of Woodbridge’s Oct. 14 game at Freedom, Ethen Horne switched positions. He was no longer a wide receiver. The senior was now the Vikings’ starting quarterback for the rest of the game and the rest of the season. In the short term, Woodbridge head coach Jimmy...
Inside Nova
Oct. 28 high school football roundup: Unity Reed, Battlefield earn victories
UNITY REED 25, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 20: Blake Moore threw two touchdown passes and DaShaun Gibson and Amare Campbell each scored two touchdowns in the Lions’ Cedar Run District win on the road. Moore finished the game 19 of 25 for 259 yards and no interceptions. Campbell ran 17 times...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
Inside Nova
InFive: Battle of Pageland Lane, Big Whiskey Festival and cooler today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The stage is set for the decisive Second Battle of Pageland Lane. While future skirmishes loom in the form of rezonings, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history is expected to be made Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Inside Nova
Patriot improves to 9-0 after record-setting night
Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe. With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending...
Inside Nova
School bus driver charged with DWI while transporting kids from Centreville pumpkin patch
A school bus driver who crashed while driving dozens of D.C. students back to school after a field trip to a Fairfax County farm Thursday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. Fairfax County Police said 44 students and four adults from Ben Murch Elementary in D.C., were...
Main Line Media News
Chester County mom arrested in Virginia after traffic stop in kidnapping 6-year-old child from Downingtown
WEST CHESTER — The woman sought by authorities for kidnapping her 6-year-old daughter has been captured after being located in Fairfax, Va., during a traffic stop. Venessa Gutshall, 37, was arrested for the kidnapping of her 6-year-old daughter, Zoe Moss, at East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown on Oct. 25. The arrest affidavit lists her first name spelled Venessa, which differs from the Amber Alert that was released earlier in the week.
Virginia Attorney General warns about THC edibles at Halloween after middle school incident
CLIFTON, Va. — Dizziness, slurred speech and vomiting. These are the symptoms seven students at Fairfax County’s Liberty Middle School experienced Thursday. In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said the students ate Delta-8 gummies. These types of edibles contain THC, a compound that gives marijuana its high.
Inside Nova
Annual Thanksgiving for refugees returning to Arlington after two-year COVID layoff
After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Ethiopian Community Development Council and its ECDC African Community Center D.C. Metro will resume their “Refugees’ First Thanksgiving” festivities on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in Arlington. “This event introduces refugees for the first time to the quintessential American family...
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver crashes school bus in Virginia
A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Fairfax County with more details.
Inside Nova
InFive: Steeple stays, a troubling schools report and spirits come to Occoquan
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. 4. Vega bankruptcy. Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional...
NBC Washington
1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco
Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
NBC Washington
2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School
Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said. The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police. School security found out, then called police. A...
