Stafford, VA

fox5dc.com

Ex-NBA star Delonte West arrested in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Ex-NBA star Delonte West was arrested by Fairfax County police in Alexandria over the weekend. On Saturday evening, officers found West, 39, in the 7400 block of Fordson Road where they say he was drunk and trespassing in a vehicle. As they tried to place the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Langley football team to play for first in Liberty District

The Langley Saxons realize their position they are in and are very excited about the opportunity. If the high-school football team wins its final two regular-season games, Langley will at worst be co-champions of the Liberty District, and possibly the outright winner. The Saxons last won a district football championship...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

W-L grad a top contributor for GW soccer team

Washington-Liberty High School graduate Caitlin Cunningham is a red-shirt sophomore midfielder for the Division I women’s soccer team at George Washington University. Through 15 matches this fall, she had taken seven shots and has started two games. Cunningham played soccer and ran cross country at Washington-Liberty. She initially attended...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Patriot improves to 9-0 after record-setting night

Patriot set a new program-record for points and sophomore Jackson McCarter ran for a program-best 297 yards Friday in the Pioneers’ wild 76-59 Cedar Run District win over visiting John Champe. With the victory, Patriot looks to post its first 10-0 regular season Friday when it plays at defending...
ALDIE, VA
Main Line Media News

Chester County mom arrested in Virginia after traffic stop in kidnapping 6-year-old child from Downingtown

WEST CHESTER — The woman sought by authorities for kidnapping her 6-year-old daughter has been captured after being located in Fairfax, Va., during a traffic stop. Venessa Gutshall, 37, was arrested for the kidnapping of her 6-year-old daughter, Zoe Moss, at East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown on Oct. 25. The arrest affidavit lists her first name spelled Venessa, which differs from the Amber Alert that was released earlier in the week.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
fox5dc.com

Drunk driver crashes school bus in Virginia

A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Fairfax County with more details.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Steeple stays, a troubling schools report and spirits come to Occoquan

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. 4. Vega bankruptcy. Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional...
OCCOQUAN, VA
NBC Washington

1 Rescued From SUV After Crash Outside Fairfax County Costco

Firefighters rescued someone who was trapped inside an SUV that crashed and fell onto its side in a Costco parking lot Friday in Chantilly, Virginia, authorities say. Fairfax County police said it appeared the SUV ran over a tree in the Costco parking lot on Chantilly Crossing Lane before the vehicle somehow flipped on its side. The tree fell onto a car, damaging the four-door black sedan.
CHANTILLY, VA
NBC Washington

2 Manassas Students, 14, Charged With Possessing Gun at School

Two students were arrested and charged Friday with bringing a firearm onto the property of Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, police said. The 14-year-old boys allegedly exchanged the firearm Wednesday while on school grounds, according to Prince William County police. School security found out, then called police. A...
MANASSAS, VA

