Pittsburgh, PA

JFCS offering therapists outside of Tree of Life on 4-year Commemoration Ceremony

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sm0Ms_0ineokXU00

PITTSBURGH — Thursday marks four years since 11 people were killed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

JFCS said therapists will be at two different locations for the day. One will be outside the Tree of Life synagogue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A therapist will also be available at the commemoration ceremony at 4 p.m. on Prospect Drive.

The organization will connect anyone who calls to a counselor. The phone number for the JFCS is 412-422-7200.

The UpStreet therapists are available for teens and young adults. Brief support will also be available on their website at upstreetpgh.org.

