Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of private equity firm Blackstone, was targeted today (Oct. 27) by climate protestors outside his Manhattan home. Tomato soup was thrown at Schwarzman’s luxury apartment building, located at 740 Park Ave, while demonstrators brandishing pitchforks blocked the building’s entrance and chanted “Billionaires have got to go.” The protestors, some of whom wore masks concealing their faces, also held a mock ‘eat the rich’ dinner, kneeling next to a table loaded with food.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO