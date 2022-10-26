Read full article on original website
Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of private equity firm Blackstone, was targeted today (Oct. 27) by climate protestors outside his Manhattan home. Tomato soup was thrown at Schwarzman’s luxury apartment building, located at 740 Park Ave, while demonstrators brandishing pitchforks blocked the building’s entrance and chanted “Billionaires have got to go.” The protestors, some of whom wore masks concealing their faces, also held a mock ‘eat the rich’ dinner, kneeling next to a table loaded with food.
Art Basel will have a new leader next month, with Noah Horowitz taking the helm as CEO in November. Horowitz will succeed Marc Spiegler, who has been the international art fair’s global director since 2012, according to a press release. Art Basel, founded in the Swiss city in 1970, is reportedly the world’s largest art fair, and stages international annual events for modern and contemporary art.
