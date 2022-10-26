The weekly NFL picks are back. Week 8 is here, and with it, comes Halloween. The 2022 NFL season has been, in some ways, a lot like a Halloween candy bag. Sure, you’ll get a couple of full-sized candy bars from the rich folks down the street (Bills, Chiefs, Eagles). But you’ll also have to suffer through an apple or two (Lions, Texans). And if you’re not careful, you might find a razor blade in the middle of a candy bar that looks good on the outside but is incredibly dangerous (looking at you, Bucs and Packers).

2 DAYS AGO