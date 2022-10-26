ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

A pivotal showdown in the SEC East and a game that carries national title implications headlines on Saturday as No. 3 Tennessee plays host to No. 19 Kentucky. With a trip to No. 1 Georgia that could decide the division on Nov. 5, Tennessee will need to keep its focus on the present and avoid a trap as it hosts a Wildcats team that will be seeking revenge.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery

Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

NFL Week 8 Picks: Making Sense Of Jaguars; Vikings Overrated?

The weekly NFL picks are back. Week 8 is here, and with it, comes Halloween. The 2022 NFL season has been, in some ways, a lot like a Halloween candy bag. Sure, you’ll get a couple of full-sized candy bars from the rich folks down the street (Bills, Chiefs, Eagles). But you’ll also have to suffer through an apple or two (Lions, Texans). And if you’re not careful, you might find a razor blade in the middle of a candy bar that looks good on the outside but is incredibly dangerous (looking at you, Bucs and Packers).
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase

Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Escaped major injury

The shoulder injury that Andrews suffered in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay is minor, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Andrews entered the game with a nagging knee issue, but he was ultimately forced out after suffering a shoulder injury early in the second quarter. The exact diagnosis remains unclear, but the Ravens will have nine days off prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Saints so there's a chance he misses no additional time. Andrews managed three receptions for 33 yards prior to his exit.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation

Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

College football scores, rankings, highlights: Michigan hammers Michigan State as USC, Ole Miss escape

No. 4 Michigan started slow in its annual rivalry showdown with Michigan State, but the Wolverines never relented while mauling their way to a 29-7 victory. The win stopped a two-game losing streak for the Wolverines in the series and improved them to 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten) ahead of Tuesday's release of the first College Football Playoff Rankings.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara addresses rumored Eagles trade interest, says he's 'going nowhere' in deleted tweet

Alvin Kamara made it known on Friday he wasn't interested in leaving the New Orleans Saints -- and the team that made the rounds on social media being linked to him isn't pursuing the star running back either. Rumors spread on social media the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to trade for Kamara ahead of Tuesday's deadline, but Pro Football Talk reported that's not the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8

Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Shines with expanded opportunity

Likely brought in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Mark Andrews exited the game early with a shoulder injury, and Likely took advantage to produce a co-team-high reception tally, a team-leading yardage total and his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard go-ahead scoring grab at the end of the third quarter. Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports Andrews' shoulder injury is considered minor, but perhaps Likely's production with the extra opportunity can earn him a bump in targets beginning with a Week 9 road matchup versus the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Looks like new top target

Higgins is expected to step in as the Bengals' top target in the passing game with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Chase's expected absence creates a major void in the Cincinnati passing game, as he had been averaging...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rams' Kyren Williams: Not expected to play this week

Coach Sean McVay suggested Friday (ankle) that Williams won't be activated for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Williams was designated Wednesday to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window for the Rams to activate him or put him back on IR for the rest of the season. They may bring him back as soon as Week 9 at Tampa Bay, as the current backfield situation is less than optimal with Cam Akers still sidelined for non-injury reasons and a candidate to be traded. Darrell Henderson (illness) and Malcolm Brown figure to lead the way Sunday against the Niners.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Strong all-around effort in win

Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. He also rushed nine times for 43 yards. Jackson was much busier than usual through the air, putting up a season-high number of pass...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Oshane Ximines: Out for second straight week

Ximines (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ximines has been ruled out for a second straight contest due to a quadriceps injury he suffered during the team's Week 6 win over Baltimore. Tomon Fox played a season-high 31 defensive snaps in Week 7 and figures to garner a similar role against Seattle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Expected to miss practice Thursday

Coach Zac Taylor indicated that Chase (hip) isn't likely to practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. The report suggests that Chase is dealing with some hip soreness, so the wideout's status will be worth monitoring as Monday night's game against the Browns approaches. In Cincinnati's Week 7 win over the Falcons, Chase logged a 93 percent snap share en route to catching eight of his 11 targets for 130 yards and a pair of TDs.
CINCINNATI, OH

