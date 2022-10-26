Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the best performances of his career last week, throwing for 481 yards and three touchdowns against Atlanta. Burrow threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns the week before at New Orleans, so he is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league heading into the Week 8 NFL schedule. On Monday, he has a matchup against Cleveland, a team that he has yet to beat during his young career, so should you include Burrow in your Week 8 Fantasy football picks and prioritize him in your Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

