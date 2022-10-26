ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Punter Alan Guerrieri Enters Transfer Portal

By Zach Dimmitt
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGpWR_0ineoGFo00

The Texas A&M Aggies lost a player to the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Texas A&M Aggies punter/place kicker Alan Guerrieri has entered his name into the transfer portal, he said in a statement on social media Wednesday.

Guerrieri, a junior from College Station, has not attempted a kick in his collegiate career. He's fallen behind on the depth chart this season, as punter Nik Constantinou and kicker Randy Bond have dominated time in the kicking game. Caden Davis is listed as the second-string kicker.

Guerrieri enrolled at Texas A&M in June 2019 after playing football at College Station High School. With two years of eligibility left, he'll look to take his kicking talents elsewhere.

Despite being a native of College Station, the lack of playing time along with the talent in front of him were likely driving forces behind Guerrieri's announcement to transfer.

While Guerrieri has proven he's a talented player by making it onto a SEC roster, the performance this season from Bond and Constantinou gave him tough competition to go up against.

Bond has made all 10 of his extra-point attempts this season and is 8 of 10 on field goals. Davis, his backup, has nailed all six of his PATs and is 1 of 3 on field goals.

Meanwhile, Constantinou has averaged 42.3 yards per punt and is second in the SEC in total punt yardage (1,482) this season.

The Aggies host the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies ? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss

Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

Franklin remains on top beating Cameron Yoe 63-7

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week Franklin picked up their 24th win a row against another defending state champ Lorena, now top-ranked Lions had another big test this week number 6 Cameron Yoe. Both the Lions and Yoemen were the last remaining teams in district 11 coming in to tonight.
FRANKLIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Bryan, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hutto High School football team will have a game with Bryan High School on October 28, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled

BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
BRYAN, TX
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: The Lone Grave in Hearne

If you’ve ever traveled through East Central Texas—say, from Austin or Dallas to College Station—you’ve probably passed through Hearne. The small town of a few thousand proclaims itself “the crossroads of Texas.” It sits at the junction of three major highways and two Union Pacific Railroad lines.
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy