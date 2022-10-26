ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

CNN

Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari shares photo of coal miner who rushed from work for son's first game -- and invites the family to Lexington for a game

A Kentucky coal miner who rushed straight from work to take his family to a University of Kentucky Wildcats practice game is on the shortlist for father of the year and earned praise from legendary coach John Calipari, who shared a picture of him and expressed admiration for his hard work and dedication to his son.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 90

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley has passed away at 90 years old. The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement on Friday. The iconic college football figure passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children earlier this afternoon, per the statement. Dooley coached the...
ATHENS, GA
CBS Miami

Kentucky coal miner in viral photo at game offered VIP tickets

Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.As McGuire and his son enjoyed the game together, a fan snapped a photo – and it quickly went viral. It even made it to University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Coach John Calipari, who was moved by the image. Calipari said at a press conference on Tuesday that when he was sent...
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

Vols WR Cedric Tillman sends message to fans amid latest news

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman has practiced at “full speed” all week and has been cleared to play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Tillman, the leading returning wide receiver in the SEC entering the 2022 season,...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

ESPN analysts say Maryland basketball is most likely to ...

You'd be hard-pressed to find Maryland basketball picked higher than 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this season, and few are projecting the Terps as an NCAA Tournament team. First-year coach Kevin Willard has a solid-looking first five, but the roster lacks a consensus all-conference player and the bench is full of questions that need to be answered. But there's upside there.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

