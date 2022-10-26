Read full article on original website
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 90
Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley has passed away at 90 years old. The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement on Friday. The iconic college football figure passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children earlier this afternoon, per the statement. Dooley coached the...
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Kentucky defensive coordinator admits there’s only one way the Wildcats can stop the Tennessee Vols’ offense
There’s plenty of discussion this week about how the Kentucky Wildcats plan to slow down the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Kentucky wants to go on long sustained drives that keep Tennessee’s offense off the field as much as possible. In theory, that’s a good approach to take against...
Steve Spurrier gives honest thoughts on Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols offense
Former Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier has had plenty of run-ins with the Tennessee Vols. Spurrier, who grew up in East Tennessee, has never been shy about taking a shot at the Vols. Whether it was “You can’t spell Citrus without UT” or Spurrier throwing...
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
ESPN College GameDay icon Lee Corso dealing with new health issue
ESPN College GameDay will be without its most familiar face again as Lee Corso will not appear on the program this weekend as he dealing with another medical issue. Corso won't be able to make the program as it visits Jackson, Mississippi, for Jackson State's "BoomBox Classic" against Southern. ...
Finally, CJ Fredrick is ready to make his UK basketball debut. ‘It is the best I’ve felt.’
CJ Fredrick recounts his most recent injury struggles and talks about why this is the most excited he’s ever been going into a season.
Nick Saban issues statement on death of legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban issued a statement Friday in wake of the death of longtime former Georgia football head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. Saban, in the statement, described Dooley as "one of my favorite people in the world" as the college football community mourned Dooley's passing.
National media outlet united in prediction for Kentucky Wildcats vs Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in a huge SEC East showdown. A win for the Vols would set up a massive game with the Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday in Athens that would likely determine the winner of the SEC East. If Kentucky wins,...
Vols legend reveals the moment that made him immediately commit to Tennessee
Tennessee Vols legend Ron Slay made his mark in Knoxville on the basketball court, but he ended up on Rocky Top thanks to a football game. Slay, the 2003 SEC player of the year, joined Charlie Burris and I on The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week. And he had...
Kentucky coal miner in viral photo at game offered VIP tickets
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.As McGuire and his son enjoyed the game together, a fan snapped a photo – and it quickly went viral. It even made it to University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Coach John Calipari, who was moved by the image. Calipari said at a press conference on Tuesday that when he was sent...
How to watch South Carolina vs. Missouri: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't won a game against the Missouri Tigers since Oct. 6 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. USC and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Watch: Kenny Payne provides progress report, previews exhibition
Louisville men's basketball will face an opponent other than themselves on Sunday when it hosts Lenior-Rhyne in an exhibition game. The contest is scheduled to tip at 2pm with the stream available through the ACC Network Extra. Ahead of the exhibition, UofL head coach Kenny Payne visited with the media...
John Walker, Jaylen Heyward, Spencer Fano, and Rueben Bain in the News
Four-star recruits were on hand this weekend for big games. Read here to see where John Walker, Spencer Fano, and DL Rueben Bain were on Saturday
Vols WR Cedric Tillman sends message to fans amid latest news
According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman has practiced at “full speed” all week and has been cleared to play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Tillman, the leading returning wide receiver in the SEC entering the 2022 season,...
ESPN analysts say Maryland basketball is most likely to ...
You'd be hard-pressed to find Maryland basketball picked higher than 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this season, and few are projecting the Terps as an NCAA Tournament team. First-year coach Kevin Willard has a solid-looking first five, but the roster lacks a consensus all-conference player and the bench is full of questions that need to be answered. But there's upside there.
Former NFL superstar leaves mark on Knoxville while visiting for Tennessee football game
Former NFL superstar Chad Johnson, who spent 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, is in Knoxville on Saturday for the Tennessee Vols‘ game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Johnson’s daughter is at Tennessee on a track visit (she previously visited LSU when the Tigers played the Vols in Baton Rouge).
