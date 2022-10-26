ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, more discuss 'Origins' for Audible

By Fred Topel
 3 days ago
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Audible announced the eight artists participating in their Origins series on Wednesday. Origins premieres Nov. 17 on Audible.

Billie Eliish, Doja Cat, Camilo, Koffee, Tobe Nwigwe, Flying Lotus, King Princess and Mickey Guyton will discuss the beginnings of their careers on Origins. The episodes will also feature musical performances.

"It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark," Eilish said in a statement. "Have you listened to The Beatles and 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' and 'Yesterday' and Lana Del Rey?"

Doja Cat also said in a statement, "I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think Origins will help them do that."

All eight episodes of Origins are available Nov. 17.

