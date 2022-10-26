Pedestrian Struck In Hit-Run Crash, Driver Charged With DWI: Police

Evesham police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Evesham Township PD

The driver in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian allegedly was caught by police and charged with DWI, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 12:40 PM, the Evesham Police Department responded to Kings Grants Drive and East Coventry Circle for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. It was also reported that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.

Upon the first officer’s arrival, the pedestrian, who was later identified as a 51-year-old Marlton resident, was found unconscious in the shoulder of the roadway with critical injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to Cooper Hospital by Evesham Fire-Rescue for treatment and was listed in stable condition on Wednesday, Oct. 26

During the investigation, officers located a vehicle hood emblem from a Nissan. Additional officers immediately began checking the area for a Nissan with body damage that could have been attributed to a motor vehicle collision.

During the check, an officer located a black Nissan with a shattered windshield, consistent with a pedestrian motor vehicle collision, on the unit block of Canterbury Court. The officers then canvassed the immediate area and were able to locate video footage showing the driver parking and exiting the vehicle shortly after the motor vehicle collision, police said.

Officers then checked the area on foot and located the driver, Nicole Bosco, nearby on Canterbury Court, police said.

Bosco was arrested for knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and for driving while intoxicated, police said.

