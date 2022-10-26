World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros

Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?

The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion.

Some MLB writers detail why they think the Phillies will upset the Astros to win the series in their MLB World Series picks and predictions below:

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa: Phillies top Astros in seven games

He writes: "I think the Astros are the better team, but if this postseason has shown us anything, it's that the better team doesn't always win a short series. The Phillies have two studs atop the rotation, a lineup that is deeper and more well-rounded than it gets credit for, and immaculate vibes. Similar to 2019, I'm predicting a long, entertaining, and hard-fought series that ends with an NL East team celebrating a title at Minute Maid Park."

The Athletic: Phillies will beat Astros in six games

Tim Britton writes: "My postseason has gone so poorly you’d think I’d won 100 games in the NL East this season. I have predicted 10 series, and I have only gotten two of them correct. I thought the Rays would be the lone road team to win the Wild Card Series. I then thought the Guardians could knock out the Yankees. I didn’t give the Padres or Phillies a chance in the NLDS. The one thing I have gotten right? The Astros. The only two series I’ve picked correctly are because I picked Houston. So of course, there’s only one thing left to do: Phillies in six."

SB Nation: Phillies will take World Series vs. Astros in seven games

Mark Schofield writes: "It does feel like this series is going into November. On paper, the Astros look like that baseball war machine of death. But there is something magical about this Phillies team. My head tells me the Astros in 6, but my heart? Phillies in 7."

Fan Duel: Phillies will win series over Astros in seven games

Larry Rupp writes: "Houston is just the third team in MLB history to sweep their way to the World Series with a 7-0 start to the postseason. However, the 2007 Colorado Rockies and 2015 Kansas City Royals then failed to capture the trophy. I'll side with the Phillies in what should be an hard-fought series until the very end."

CBS Sports' Dayn Perry: Phillies defeat Astros in seven games

He writes: "By any reasonable standard, the Astros are the better team, and they're much more rested overall coming into this series. That said, the vibes gap between these two teams is nigh incalculable, and that's what matters most of all this time of year."

