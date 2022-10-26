Read full article on original website
Related
57 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
34 of the most unique gifts to give this holiday season
To make your holiday gift hunt easy, we rounded up 34 of the coolest and most unique gifts from Uncommon Goods and Etsy that are sure to make anyone on your list smile this holiday season.
Avoid checking a bag on your next trip by packing these 20 carry-on essentials
Checking a bag can make air travel more complicated. Avoid the stress of a checked bag on your next trip by taking along these 20 carry-on essentials.
Maya Jama looks unrecognisable in 'bad grandma' Halloween costume
Maya Jama looked unrecognisable as she dressed up as a “bad grandma” for her annual Halloween party on Friday night (October 28) at Oslo Hackney.The 28-year-old presenter, donned a grey wig, calf-length pink nightie, a knitted cardigan, large reading glasses and a pearl necklace.Ms Jama completed the look with aged facial prosthetics and a walking stick.When posting an animated clip of her dancing in the costume to Instagram, she captioned it: “Bad Grandma is ready to party.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Porcupine munches on pumpkin treat for Halloween at Cincinnati ZooFlorence Pugh plans to release solo music albumWhy has Adele stripped back her Las Vegas residency?
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0