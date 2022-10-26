Maya Jama looked unrecognisable as she dressed up as a “bad grandma” for her annual Halloween party on Friday night (October 28) at Oslo Hackney.The 28-year-old presenter, donned a grey wig, calf-length pink nightie, a knitted cardigan, large reading glasses and a pearl necklace.Ms Jama completed the look with aged facial prosthetics and a walking stick.When posting an animated clip of her dancing in the costume to Instagram, she captioned it: “Bad Grandma is ready to party.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Porcupine munches on pumpkin treat for Halloween at Cincinnati ZooFlorence Pugh plans to release solo music albumWhy has Adele stripped back her Las Vegas residency?

