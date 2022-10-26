ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

3 Good Reasons Why Halloween In Maine Should Always Be Saturday

Ever since the early 20th century, when Halloween first became popular in the United States, it has been celebrated on October 31st - regardless of what day of the week that date landed on. According to the History Channel, the date of Halloween corresponds with an old Celtic holiday called Samhain.
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?

Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names

There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge

Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine

There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
Stephen King's Maine Places of Inspiration

They say write what you know, and for Stephen King—who has been churning out spine-tingling best-sellers for over four decades—his fleshed out characters are usually informed by their memorable surroundings. Environment is everything, really. From his breakout horror debut Carrie, to Salem’s Lot, Cujo, Pet Semetary, Needful Things, IT, and more, everyone’s favorite Master of Horror has returned again and again to the state of Maine (where he has lived off and on since 1979) for inspiration.
Maine's tallest building is taking shape

PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's windy conditions almost put a pause on a day for celebration at the corner of Federal and Temple Streets in downtown Portland. “It’s pretty amazing, and it was actually a little emotional for me, I will say," Catherine Culley of Redfern Properties said. Redfern...
News Center Maine’s Todd Gutner Shares His Biggest Weather Secret

On News Center Maine's Morning Report Wednesday, meteorologist Todd Gutner shared what he called one of his biggest weather secrets. Sharon Rose, Lee Goldberg and Todd were having their usual chit-chat at the news desk after coming back from commercial and leading into Todd's full forecast. The forecast was heavy rain Wednesday and more sun as we get closer to the weekend, but by the time you're reading this, you probably already know that.
