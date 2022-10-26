ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie, AR

KTLO

Head on crash with semi kills area man

A Searcy County man was killed when his vehicle collided head on with a semi Monday morning. The Arkansas State Police have identified the victim as 65-year-old Michael Laurance Helms of Marshall. The accident report says the crash happened when Helms’ vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the semi.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Boone County man arrested on 2 counts of video voyeurism

A Boone County man has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was contacted at the end of July with concerns of video content on the tablet of 37-year-old William A. Tollett. The victim told authorities she found four videos on the...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Second person arrested for stealing electricity

A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity for over two years. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey of Mountain Home was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft and is facing two felony charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, a serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was doing...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Searcy County man arrested for shooting at “ninjas”

A Searcy County man has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault after gun shots were reported coming from a residence where he stated he needed to shoot back to stop ninjas. According to the probable cause affidavit, on September 29, law enforcement was called to a residence in...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man who broke into vehicles and removed property sentenced

While people were inside a local theater watching a movie, two Mountain Home residents were going into multiple vehicles on the parking lot and stealing various items. One of the people involved, 34-year-old Dale Malcevicz, pled guilty to his charges stemming from the incident during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
fox8live.com

Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge

PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
BATON ROUGE, LA
whiterivernow.com

Stone County man arrested; authorities say 40 grams of meth recovered

A Mountain View man has been charged in Stone County Circuit Court with two felonies – possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver and theft of property. According to the court information, Shane Lee Mitchell, 45, was observed speeding in a Ford pickup truck on Verser Road last Wednesday by an Arkansas Game and Fish officer. The officer initiated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but Mitchell drove the truck down a fire break, before becoming stuck as it tried — and failed — to get up a hill. Mitchell was eventually taken into custody.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions. Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision. “The last three or four months, I’ve...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)

Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Arkansas Outside

Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas business is back open after a fire more than a year ago. Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021. Owner and operators Steve and Kim Barker say the decision...
SALEM, AR

