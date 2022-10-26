Read full article on original website
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale
A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues.
Head on crash with semi kills area man
A Searcy County man was killed when his vehicle collided head on with a semi Monday morning. The Arkansas State Police have identified the victim as 65-year-old Michael Laurance Helms of Marshall. The accident report says the crash happened when Helms’ vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the semi.
Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
Family of Clinton woman missing for months plead for help in search
A woman from Clinton has been reported missing after several attempts to contact her.
Boone County man arrested on 2 counts of video voyeurism
A Boone County man has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was contacted at the end of July with concerns of video content on the tablet of 37-year-old William A. Tollett. The victim told authorities she found four videos on the...
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
Second person arrested for stealing electricity
A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity for over two years. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey of Mountain Home was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft and is facing two felony charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, a serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was doing...
Searcy County man arrested for shooting at “ninjas”
A Searcy County man has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault after gun shots were reported coming from a residence where he stated he needed to shoot back to stop ninjas. According to the probable cause affidavit, on September 29, law enforcement was called to a residence in...
Man who broke into vehicles and removed property sentenced
While people were inside a local theater watching a movie, two Mountain Home residents were going into multiple vehicles on the parking lot and stealing various items. One of the people involved, 34-year-old Dale Malcevicz, pled guilty to his charges stemming from the incident during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday.
Arkansas police asking if anyone has seen this man impersonating an officer
LAMAR, Arkansas — Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens and the Lamar Police Department are reaching out to the public asking if anyone has seen a man posing as a law enforcement officer. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Tristan Justice was arrested for allegedly posing as an officer and according to...
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
Stone County man arrested; authorities say 40 grams of meth recovered
A Mountain View man has been charged in Stone County Circuit Court with two felonies – possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver and theft of property. According to the court information, Shane Lee Mitchell, 45, was observed speeding in a Ford pickup truck on Verser Road last Wednesday by an Arkansas Game and Fish officer. The officer initiated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but Mitchell drove the truck down a fire break, before becoming stuck as it tried — and failed — to get up a hill. Mitchell was eventually taken into custody.
City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions. Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision. “The last three or four months, I’ve...
Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)
Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
Father searching for Texas man who rescued his son
An Arkansas father says his son is alive thanks to a Texas man who pulled him from a burning car following a crash.
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday. The car his son was in started smoking and eventually...
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas business is back open after a fire more than a year ago. Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021. Owner and operators Steve and Kim Barker say the decision...
