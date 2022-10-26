Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Fentanyl crisis to be addressed at Batesville Schools community meeting
The fentanyl crisis will be the subject of a Batesville School District (BSD) Drug Awareness community meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, a day after school districts across the country conclude Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign. In a media release...
Kait 8
Food truck offering a taste of the Big Easy
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Jonesboro food truck is serving up a taste of New Orleans. Big Easy AR held a ribbon cutting recently, marking the opening of its new location at 2925 S. Caraway Rd. According to a news release shared by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce,...
Family of Clinton woman missing for months plead for help in search
A woman from Clinton has been reported missing after several attempts to contact her.
Kait 8
Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989. Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life. “It totally...
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. Those counties include Union, Ashley, Bradley and Randolph.
Kait 8
Ghostly ship spotted in Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who travel along Interstate 555 in Jonesboro may have noticed a large pirate ship. Jonesboro Overhead Door is preparing for its third annual Halloween celebration. They started three years ago with a couple of pumpkins and skeletons, and now there is an entire pirate ship out front.
neareport.com
Jewelry, cash stolen in Jonesboro burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A burglary victim is missing several items of jewelry and even more cash after a break-in this week in Jonesboro. It happened on Tuesday at the 400-block of Calion Street at an apartment unit. The resident reported sometime between 7 AM and 8 PM Tuesday, October 25, someone kicked the door down and began stealing items. A maintenance man for the apartment complex had replaced the door before the victims arrived back at their home. Officers observed the old damaged door.
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Kait 8
Why you should keep leaves out of the trash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Throwing away leaves might be on the to-do list, but keeping leaves on the lawn can have positive effects. Michelle Mobley, Independence County extension agent, said leaves have nutrients that can help a lawn. “If you do a three-inch layer and have those leaves shredded down,...
Kait 8
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State is known for its haunted places. Some people say what they have experienced is anything but normal. In Bono, there is a hidden spot where some believe they are not alone. “Right down there, I creeped out,” paranormal investigator Doug Cousins said...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville vs. Southside — Battle of the Bridge tonight
It’s a huge night for local football as the inaugural Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge kicks off at 7 p.m. at Stewart Field in Southside. The Battle of the Bridge will mark the first time the Batesville Pioneers and the Southside Southerners will face off on the football field.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Bertie Mae McIntire Sutton
Bertie Mae McIntire Sutton, 80, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Blossoms Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mountain View, Arkansas. Bertie was born on February 24, 1942, in Mountain View, Arkansas to the late Hubert and Dollie (Yates) McIntire. She married Orvil Sutton, Jr. on July 6, 1962. Bertie was a member of Eastside Church of Christ and enjoyed knitting, crosswords, and word finds, but she really cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. Bertie will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
KTLO
Second person arrested for stealing electricity
A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity for over two years. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey of Mountain Home was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft and is facing two felony charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, a serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was doing...
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
KTLO
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
Kait 8
Jury acquits man of rape
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape. According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial. Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020....
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Joan Vickers
Joan Vickers, 87 formerly of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in a local hospital. She retired from the Civil Service in Arizona. A charter member of Reeds Chapel Church in Marcella, Arkansas. Funeral service will be at 10 AM Monday, October 31, 2022, at Roller-Crouch Funeral...
Kait 8
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
neareport.com
Infant with broken leg prompts JPD to investigate
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities are looking into what happened that cased a 4-month-old baby to have a broken left tibia. The Arkansas Department of Human Services referred the case to the Jonesboro Police Department, who opened the investigation Monday morning. The report, which is mostly masked, indicates the incident happened between October 18 and 20 at an address in Jonesboro.
