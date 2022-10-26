World Series picks, predictions: Why Houston Astros will defeat Philadelphia Phillies

Who will win the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies?

The Astros are favored to win the Fall Classic over the Phillies, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Houston at -190 and Philadelphia at +162 to be the World Series champion.

Some MLB writers detail why they think the Astros will win the series in their MLB World Series picks and predictions below:

CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson: Astros top Phillies in seven games

He writes: "Anything can happen over the course of four to seven games. I'm picking the team that was demonstrably better during the regular season, and picking them in the maximum amount of games, so that I have plausible deniability if/when I get it wrong. (Plus I do think Houston is the better team.)."

The Athletic: Astros will beat Phillies in five games

Cody Stavenhagen writes: "The Astros fired their GM and manager in the wake of a cheating scandal three years ago. Now their current GM and manager are on expiring contracts. They let a star shortstop walk and replaced him with a rookie who is shining as brightly as anyone this postseason. The team on the field has remained a juggernaut, making easy work of the Yankees and playing with surgical precision. Astros in five."

Fansided: Astros will take World Series vs. Phillies in six games

Robert Murray writes: "This will not be a sweep. The Phillies are much better than the Yankees. At times, they feel like a team of destiny, a classic Philadelphia underdog story. But I’m rolling with postseason experience. I think the Astros are too good and too deep to lose four times in a seven-game series, especially with their pitching (1.88 team postseason ERA; Phillies have a 3.06 team ERA). Give me the Astros in six games."

Five Thirty Eight: Astros have 67% chance to win World Series

The site gives the Phillies a 33% shot at taking home the title in the Fall Classic.

CBS Sports' Matt Snyder: Astros defeat Phillies in six games

He writes: "I have very little conviction on this. The Astros are much better. They have more talent and more depth. The Phillies are also on a special run and I can't shake the feeling that winning seven in a row on the Astros' end means a cold streak is coming. Then again, for much of the season I said the Phillies are the most variably good team we've seen in a while; they could win the World Series or lose 12 in a row and miss the playoffs. There's a greater likelihood of a cold streak falling on the Philly end. I'll go with Jose Altuve taking MVP. He started the playoffs 0 for 25 and he's better than this. A hot string of games is lurking right around the corner. "

