Spike in illnesses causes Olathe elementary school to close for the week

After a spike in illnesses, Clearwater Creek Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, will close until Monday.

According to an email sent to parents by Principal Nate Kremer, the school closed after more than 150 students and several faculty members were absent Wednesday, with many more being sent home that morning.

Absentee rates at Clearwater Creek reached over a quarter prior to the school’s temporary closure.

Kremer said officials with the Johnson County Health Department believe the incident is related to a virus and have verified it is not caused by environmental factors. They have not specified what virus spread through the school, but did say it was a gastrointestinal ailment.

Officials say they’re working to disinfect the building and increase HVAC airflow.