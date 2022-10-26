Read full article on original website
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump praised Sen. Marco Rubio on social media Saturday, encouraging his supporters to choose him over his Democratic senatorial opponent, Rep. Val Demings.
‘It’s got nasty’: the battle to build the US’s biggest solar power farm
When proposals for the largest solar plant ever conceived for US soil started to gather pace – a plan that involves spearing several million solar panels into the flat farmland of northern Indiana – something in Connie Ehrlich seems to have snapped. Ehrlich, 63, is part of a...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
