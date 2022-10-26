INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.

