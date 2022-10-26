ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wrtv.com

19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun. Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody. Neighbors called police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Triple shooting reported on near west side

INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night. They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side. They learned a male and a female were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

25 Years in Prison for 6 Robberies in 6 Weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — A man committed six robberies in just as many weeks and is now sentenced to 25 years in prison. Devonte Bailey, 24-years-old, will be behind bars at a federal prison for 25 years after pleading guilty to his charges. Court documents say all the robberies happened within...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person in critical condition after east side shooting, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the east side left a person in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of E. 30th Street. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned

INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

