3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Indiana men thwart robbery attempt by beating, holding suspect at gunpoint, police say
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Indiana said a group of apartment residents thwarted an armed robbery attempt by beating the suspect and holding him at bay with one of their own guns. According to WXIN and WTHR, the incident occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on...
19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman...
SWAT arrests suspected burglar after east side standoff
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD SWAT arrested a man Friday morning who allegedly broke into a vacant residence near Arlington Avenue and 21st Street and showed a long gun. Nobody was injured as SWAT officers entered the duplex at 2215 Admiral Drive and took the man into custody. Neighbors called police...
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
DOJ: Indy man who robbed same Circle K three times sentenced to 25 years
Devonte Bailey, age 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Triple shooting reported on near west side
INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night. They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition,...
3 shot, 2 dead within 2 hours in Indianapolis Friday afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after they were shot in separate incidents less than two hours apart, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The first shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene on the east side. They learned a male and a female were...
Lawrence police say suspect 'produced a weapon' before being shot by officer
Lawrence police have been involved in an officer-involved shooting, according to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.
Mother and daughter arrested in series of Marion County bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women for allegedly robbing two Indianapolis banks. Police claim 36-year-old Shamiya Hunt and her mother, 55-year-old Sierra Hunt, robbed two banks. The robberies began on Oct. 7 at a bank on Corporate Drive in Indianapolis. The robber was able to get away with cash.
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
25 Years in Prison for 6 Robberies in 6 Weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — A man committed six robberies in just as many weeks and is now sentenced to 25 years in prison. Devonte Bailey, 24-years-old, will be behind bars at a federal prison for 25 years after pleading guilty to his charges. Court documents say all the robberies happened within...
Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
A celebration of life for an Indianapolis musician killed by IMPD response to mental health call
Many remembered the life and talent of Herman Whitfield III at a Saturday service in Indianapolis. About 100 people came out for the celebration of life on what would have been his 40th birthday. Music was a large part of the ceremony for the accomplished pianist and composer. State Representative...
Two Bloomington residents found dead in apparent murder-suicide Oct. 23
A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a house in Monroe County on Oct. 23, according to the H-T. Margaret Houston, 75, and her boyfriend Jonathan Lore, 69, were found in a house on Woodyard Road northwest of Bloomington. Lore allegedly shot Houston, who died from the gunshot wound. Lore died by suicide from a gunshot wound, according to the H-T.
Man stabbed at party near IU campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers...
Person in critical condition after east side shooting, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the east side left a person in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of E. 30th Street. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot...
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
Attempted Murder of Cop Conviction Overturned
INDIANAPOLIS — Once found guilty of attempted murder, one man has had his conviction overturned. The Court of Appeals of Indiana has overruled Andrew McQuinn’s guilty conviction for an attempted murder of a Bargerstown Police Officer. The court ruled that there was disputed evidence of McQuinn’s intentions when firing the gun.
