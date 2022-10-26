Read full article on original website
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
247Sports
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
247Sports
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports
Nick Saban issues statement on death of legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban issued a statement Friday in wake of the death of longtime former Georgia football head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. Saban, in the statement, described Dooley as "one of my favorite people in the world" as the college football community mourned Dooley's passing.
What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky
Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
Key Takes: Penn State's dreadful 4th quarter leads to (another) Ohio State loss
If you had Penn State losing to Michigan and Ohio State this year, please raise your hand. Obviously, I can’t see any of you, but I’m willing to bet there are a lot of Nittany Lion fans with an arm up, because … well … everyone with a realistic bone in their body saw those losses coming. Just maybe not in the fashion they arrived.
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
247Sports
Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'
Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
Jake Dickert does not mince words on scuffling WSU offense after loss to Utah
PULLMAN -- Jake Dickert did not sugarcoat things when it came to the Washington State offense's execution on Thursday after the 21-17 loss Utah. After the third-straight defeat and third-straight game under 20 points, Dickert was open in his criticism and said it is an overall execution issue from the entire offense.
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
Jim Harbaugh alleges Michigan players were 'assaulted' in postgame fight after win over Michigan State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh alleged that two Michigan football players had been “assaulted” when a physical confrontation erupted in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan’s rivalry victory over Michigan State. After the Wolverines capped their 29-7 victory, Spartan players entered the singular Big House...
No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) faces what the oddsmakers are predicting will be their most difficult challenge of the season when No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) visits Beaver Stadium Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 expert score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
2022 Coaching Carousel: Ranking coaches on the hot seat
It’s hot seat season in college football and changes are coming. Five Power Five schools have already fired coaches and the Group of Five joined the fracas when Charlotte fired Will Healy this week. How fast the coaching carousel spins in this offseason remains to be seen. We had...
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
Texas Tech vs. Baylor game predictions
Texas Tech hosts Baylor this week. The Red Raiders are listed as 2.5-point favorites over the Bears by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) vs. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) When: 6:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday. Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, TX. TV: ESPN2. Every Texas...
Game Balls | Five Rebels who get 'em after the win over Texas A&M
Ole Miss defeated Texas A&m 31-28 Saturday night in College Station to improve to 8-1 overall and to 4-1 in the SEC. The Aggies lost for the fourth straight time and saw their record dip to 3-5 and to 1-4 inside the conference. After every Ole Miss victory, we hand...
