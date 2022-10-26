Read full article on original website
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
'Black Adam' Reviews Say Dwayne Johnson Superhero Movie Is 'Predictable' Yet 'Rollicking Good Time'
Black Adam is making waves. Dwayne Johnson's superhero passion project — which he's been working to bring to the big screen for 15 years — is out Friday, and critics are finding it fun, if somewhat familiar territory for the genre. For Empire magazine, Helen O'Hara wrote that...
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Johnny Depp Made $650 Million During His Heyday In Hollywood, But His Biggest Payout Was Not A Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie
Johnny Depp has appeared in some of the most massive films of the 2000s and 2010s and has made a lot of money. While some may think his biggest payout came from his stint as Captain Jack Sparrow, it was actually from a different movie. According to The Management Group...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Only 15 superhero movies have ever crossed $1 billion — here they all are
The highest-grossing superhero movies of all time largely consist of Marvel movies. Only four DC movies are currently on the list.
Robert Redford did not want to star alongside Barbra Streisand in 'The Way We Were': book
Robert Redford apparently was hesitant to star alongside Barbra Streisand in the 1973 Sydney Pollack-directed drama "The Way We Were," according to Robert Hofler's upcoming book.
‘Black Adam’ Opens with $67 Million Marking Dwayne Johnson’s Biggest Box Office Opening
Dwayne Johnson’s latest film, Black Adam has landed him his biggest domestic box office opening in a leading role, Deadline reports . The DC superhero movie earned $67 million in its U.S. debut and $140 million globally, surpassing the opening for Johnson’s 2019 film Hobbs & Shaw, which earned $60 million during its launch.
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
Movie Review: Fright Night
In the history of reboots, there are some that stay true to the original and manage to retell the story in a useful and entertaining manner, and then there are those that one can’t be too certain of since they tend to stick close to the story, but update it in ways that are kind of less than effective.
The Wonder review – a haunting period drama of faith and reason
Florence Pugh stars as a nurse called in to verify a miracle in Sebastián Lelio’s powerful story set in 19th-century Ireland. “This is the beginning,” says the voice of Niamh Algar, “of a film called The Wonder.” As Matthew Herbert’s haunting seascape of a score swoops, clangs and swirls, we see a film set – scaffolded buildings within a vast studio, much like the opening of Pedro Almodóvar’s recent short film The Human Voice. Ace cinematographer Ari Wegner’s camera slowly ventures into one of these sets to rest upon the face of Florence Pugh, as Algar’s hypnotic narration continues, telling us: “The people you are about to meet, the characters, believe in their story with complete devotion.”
Why The Good Nurse is the new Netflix movie you need to see this weekend
It’s an exceptionally busy weekend for new movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix, Prime Video and the other big hitters have seen fit to drop plenty of spooky-themed productions just in time for Halloween – and frankly, you’d need to own a time machine to get through all of them in just a few days.
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Top 10 Recently Released Movies to Add to Your Watch List
From Top Gun, which became the talk of the town due to its next-level hyper-realistic aviation combat scenes, to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which managed to capture the concept of the Multiverse, there are a lot of movies to add to your watch list. However, do not worry! After...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
