ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A now fired Savannah Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence in September. Then-officer Ernest Ferguson was pulled over in Liberty County for going over 40 miles over the speed limit. During the traffic stop he failed a breathalyzer test. Ferguson is the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Former Savannah officer involved in deadly shooting also arrested for DUI

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer that was at the center of an officer-involved shooting investigation was fired for an unrelated reason, according to the police department. WTOC has confirmed 27-year-old Ernest Ferguson was arrested for driving drunk last month. He was already suspended for fatally shooting...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah police officer fired for DUI arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Ernest Ferguson was fired from the Savannah Police Department as a patrolman after being arrested for drunk driving in Liberty County Sept. 11, 2022. Ferguson is also accused of lying to deputies and Georgia State Patrol about drinking and where he had been that night. Savannah police terminated Ferguson Oct. 7, 2022, for the incident. The former officer was under investigation for fatally shooting Saudi Lee in Savannah while on duty in June.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Port Wentworth child reunited with parents

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 1:20 p.m.: The child's parents have been found. Initial report: Police in Port Wentworth need your help identifying a young child they found alone Thursday. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police issued a statement saying they found the child near...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What to know: New Savannah Police technology can ID suspects by clothes, license plates

Last month, with little fanfare, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved funding for new video surveillance technology and cameras to aid police in fighting crime. Savannah Police Department officials say the software from the Israel-based company, BriefCam Ltd., will help detectives sift through hours of surveillance footage in mere minutes. The program can identify suspects or persons of interest by clothing, their license plates, vehicle type and color – all by searching keywords. That information can then be used to obtain search and arrest warrants.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

Driver struck and killed by moving train in Jasper County

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver was struck and killed by a moving train in Hardeeville on Thursday morning. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Rose Black, of Hardeeville, was driving shortly before 8 a.m. when her Nissan Altman was struck by an oncoming train. She was...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy