WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Family questioned about what happened to missing Savannah toddler
Quinton Simon's family was questioned Friday outside their home about what happened to the child. Watch the video above. It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced...
wtoc.com
Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A now fired Savannah Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence in September. Then-officer Ernest Ferguson was pulled over in Liberty County for going over 40 miles over the speed limit. During the traffic stop he failed a breathalyzer test. Ferguson is the...
wtoc.com
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During the roughly two years Ernest Ferguson was an officer with the Savannah Police Department, he has several incidents listed on his disciplinary history like three use of force complaints. People living in Carver Village where Saudi Lee was killed say they had been complaining about...
wtoc.com
Former Savannah officer involved in deadly shooting also arrested for DUI
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer that was at the center of an officer-involved shooting investigation was fired for an unrelated reason, according to the police department. WTOC has confirmed 27-year-old Ernest Ferguson was arrested for driving drunk last month. He was already suspended for fatally shooting...
Tensions run high outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tensions ran high outside Quinton Simon’s home on Friday afternoon as protesters clashed with the family. Meanwhile, investigators searched for little Quinton’s body at a nearby landfill. Video shows Quinton’s grandmother and his mom sitting outside of the home in lawn chairs as protestors shouted from across the street. The […]
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired for DUI arrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Ernest Ferguson was fired from the Savannah Police Department as a patrolman after being arrested for drunk driving in Liberty County Sept. 11, 2022. Ferguson is also accused of lying to deputies and Georgia State Patrol about drinking and where he had been that night. Savannah police terminated Ferguson Oct. 7, 2022, for the incident. The former officer was under investigation for fatally shooting Saudi Lee in Savannah while on duty in June.
WJCL
Update: Port Wentworth child reunited with parents
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 1:20 p.m.: The child's parents have been found. Initial report: Police in Port Wentworth need your help identifying a young child they found alone Thursday. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police issued a statement saying they found the child near...
What to know: New Savannah Police technology can ID suspects by clothes, license plates
Last month, with little fanfare, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved funding for new video surveillance technology and cameras to aid police in fighting crime. Savannah Police Department officials say the software from the Israel-based company, BriefCam Ltd., will help detectives sift through hours of surveillance footage in mere minutes. The program can identify suspects or persons of interest by clothing, their license plates, vehicle type and color – all by searching keywords. That information can then be used to obtain search and arrest warrants.
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Hinesville (Hinesville, GA)
According to the Hinesville Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Hinesville. Officials confirmed that 3 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on E. Oglethorpe Highway at Ralph Quarterman Drive.
4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
WTGS
Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
WTGS
Driver struck and killed by moving train in Jasper County
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver was struck and killed by a moving train in Hardeeville on Thursday morning. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Rose Black, of Hardeeville, was driving shortly before 8 a.m. when her Nissan Altman was struck by an oncoming train. She was...
Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway. The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a […]
‘We want to know where this baby is’: Protestors demonstrate outside home of Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — On Wednesday the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) called the search for Quinton Simon the most massive undertaking in the department’s history. More than 100 people are assigned to the case and the search for the missing toddler’s body continues in a Chatham County landfill. It has been three weeks […]
Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
WJCL
Recognize him? Police in Savannah release images of suspect in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Police on scene of shooting by Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Police in Savannah have released images of the person they say is a suspect in a shooting weeks ago at Oglethorpe Mall. It was the afternoon of September 27 when officers responded to...
WJCL
Coroner: 58-year-old Hardeeville woman killed when train crashes into her vehicle
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police say a 58-year-old woman is dead after the car she was in was struck by a train in Hardeeville. It happened Thursday shortly before 8 a.m. at the Church Street train crossing. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, Rose...
Georgia former soldier faces life in prison in retaliatory stabbing death of another soldier
A former U.S. Army soldier from Georgia is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to killing another fellow soldier at Fort Stewart.
counton2.com
Georgia teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation...
Port Wentworth worker accused of using city car to drop off drugs
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth employee is accused of taking his city car and using it to make drug drop-offs. Domonique Robinson was leaving the public works property with his car unauthorized when he was stopped, according to the incident report. Police searched the vehicle, which they say smelled of marijuana, and […]
