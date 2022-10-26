ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uM2sP_0inekhkT00

Barcelona have been eliminated from the Champions League after Inter Milan stormed to a dominant 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen at San Siro.

Edin Dzeko scored twice as Inter booked their place in the last 16, joining Bayern Munich in qualifying from Group C, with five-time European champions Barca having to settle for a Europa League place.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring for the home side in the 35th minute from an Alessandro Bastoni cross, before Dzeko had his first of the night with a tap-in at the far post, converting from a well-timed ball from Federico Dimarco.

Dzeko added his second in the 66th minute and Romelu Lukaku capped off Inter’s night with the fourth.

Inter’s head to-head record with Barca, who they beat 1-0 and drew 3-3 with, in the group means they will still go through even if Xavi’s side join them on 10 points after their six matches.

In the other early kick-off, in Group B, Diogo Costa saved two penalties as Porto beat Club Bruges 4-0.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League TV today

Arsenal will hope to prove they are not running out of steam when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.The Gunners saw their unbeaten run come to an end following a poor performance and 2-0 defeat at PSV on Thursday.And with the result following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Southampton, there have been signs that Mikel Arteta’s side are looking short on energy following their excellent start to the season.They will hope to bounce back as they host a Forest side who stunned Liverpool last weekend, a result which Steve Cooper will hope sparks new life into their...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari ‘not seriously hurt’ after being stabbed at Milan supermarket

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has said that defender Pablo Marí “seems to be OK” after he was stabbed in an attack at a supermarket just outside of Milan on Thursday. Marí, who is currently on loan with Serie A side Monza, was hospitalized after multiple reports said a 46-year-old man took a knife off a shelf and attacked people at random. La Repubblica reported that six people, including Marí, were stabbed and a 30-year-old cashier was killed in the attack at the Carrefour supermarket in Milanofiori of Assago, just outside Milan. Sky Italy reported that the suspect has been arrested. Speaking after Arsenal’s...
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy