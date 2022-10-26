ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Here’s what’s led to the Missouri Tigers’ stout defense, and why it should continue

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The biggest moment of Missouri’s 2022 football season this far came last weekend, in the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt.

Momentum favored the Commodores, who needed less than 1 yard on fourth down to keep alive a drive that could have resulted in a game-tying or go-ahead score.

But as it’s been doing all season, the Tigers’ defense came up big. The difference this time was Mizzou walked off the field as a winner.

The Tigers’ ability to stuff Vandy’s rush attempt on fourth down, with a personnel package suggested by head coach Eli Drinkwitz, sealed Missouri’s 17-14 victory and sends MU to South Carolina on Saturday with a bounce after opening league play with three SEC losses.

In those defeats — against Auburn, Georgia and Florida — the Missouri defense did its part, surrendering a total of six touchdowns. Two of those touchdown drives came on drives of less than 50 yards.

Nationally, Missouri ranks 22nd — fourth in the SEC — in average yards allowed per game (325.4) and is tied for 19th in fewest first downs allowed.

Along the way, Mizzou has held five of its first six opponents under their season scoring average. The exception is Kansas State, which defeated Mizzou 40-12.

That game also served as something of teachable moment for the defense. On that rainy afternoon in Manhattan, Kan., Missouri tossed interceptions on four straight possessions, sending its defense back on the field before they could unbutton their chinstraps.

Bubbling anger by the defense would be understandable.

“We had to go keep taking the field right away,” defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “We got it out of our system after that game. Ever since then they’ve been phenomenal playing the next play, not worrying about the scoreboard.”

Because the defense has done its job, every Missouri loss since then has been a nail-biter. The Tigers’ chances at Auburn were kicked away in overtime ... top-ranked Georgia scored the go-ahead with two minutes remaining ... and an interception gave the Tigers, down seven, the ball at Florida with three minutes remaining.

Baker, who arrived from LSU to coach safeties after last season, took over the coordinator’s role when Steve Wilks left to take a job with the Carolina Panthers. Wilks is now the Panthers’ interim head coach, by the way.

The Tigers’ defense struggled in 2021. So improvement became a priority in Drinkwitz’s third season. The unit has delivered behind such players as Florida transfer linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, who leads Mizzou with 7 1/2 tackles for loss. Missouri recorded 11 tackles behind the line against Vanderbilt.

But for Mizzou, overall team success in league games wasn’t there until last weekend. The Tigers excelled against Vandy’s top weapon, with cornerbacks Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw holding top receiving threat Will Sheppard to three catches on 15 targets.

It wasn’t a perfect day. By taking the wrong tackling angles, Mizzou defenders turned what should’ve been a 7-yard gain into an 80-yard Commodores touchdown. That allowed Vanderbilt to tighten the game in the fourth quarter.

But that only set up the Tigers for their final heroics: a pivotal fourth-down stop.

Tackle Darius Robinson got to the Vandy running back first, with Realus George Jr., and Chad Bailey quick to support.

Ballgame.

“I felt good about our one-on-one matchups,” Baker said.

That’s been the case for most of the season. The Tigers have proved they stay with any team in the SEC because of a defense that doesn’t get caught scoreboard-watching.

“These dudes don’t flinch,” Baker said.

The Kansas City Star

