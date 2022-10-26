ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LAPD launches probe after politicians heard in racist recording complain about leak

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUkzp_0inekOAm00

Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into a leaked racist audio recording after the three underfire politicians caught in it complained.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore announced that investigators are trying to find who recorded and released the audio that caused council president Nury Martinez to resign in disgrace.

Chief Moore told reporters that the investigation was being run by the Major Crimes Division and that the results would be handed to the “appropriate prosecuting agency” for any criminal charges.

Ms Martinez was caught calling the Black son of a fellow councillor a “monkey” in Spanish during a 2021 meeting with Councilmember Gil Cedillo and Councilmember Kevin de León, who have both refused to resign.

Also in the meeting was Ron Herrera, of the  Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, who has also resigned.

“The department has initiated a criminal investigation into the allegation of eavesdropping into the LA Fed meeting involving then-Councilperson Nury Martinez, Councilmember Gil Cedillo and Councilmember Kevin de León and the Fed president Mr Herrera,” Chief Moore said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Chief Moore was then asked if an investigation had been launched because Ms Martinez, Mr Cedillo, Mr De León and Mr Herrera had asked them to.

“Yes,” he replied. “They approached the department on Friday, this past Friday, and requested that we conduct an investigation into the illegal recording of their private conversation.

“The department immediately dispatched detectives to conduct recorded interviews of the individuals and our investigation will continue as to the facts and circumstances of how the meeting occurred and information from the victims of why they believe the recording was unlawful and also understanding from them the assertion that it was not with their permission.”

Last week LAPD said it was not investigating the incident as no one had made a formal complaint.

The audio, which was posted to Reddit, was taped at the Federation of Labor, which has called it “illegal.”

A spokesperson for Mr De León told the newspaper that he had not requested an investigation.

Under California law, the recording of a conversation without the other person’s consent is illegal, with few exceptions.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Attorney General issues order to return cell phones, laptops to Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

According to LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the California Attorney General has issued an order to return her cell phones and laptops amid a corruption investigation."I am glad that the equipment I need to conduct public business will once again be in my hands," she tweeted Thursday. Kuehl's home and office were the focus of a raid by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department more than a month ago. The raid stems from an investigation that centers on the claim that Kuehl helped steer contracts to her close friend, Patti Giggan's nonprofit. According to an affidavit released by the Sheriff's Department, a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Suspects sought in robbery on Pico Boulevard

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Follow-Home Robbery Task Force are seeking six suspects who committed an armed robbery on Oct. 22 in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard. The robbery occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. as two victims were in a parking lot...
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy

PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Bribery trial opens for hotel company linked to José Huizar case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal prosecutor told a jury Thursday that a China-based hotel company owned by a fugitive real estate developer bribed former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar with over $1.5 million in cash, trips on private jets and “casino chips and prostitutes” in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project, but the defense countered that city officials “universally loved” the project, so “there was no reason to bribe anyone.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
LOMA LINDA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

900K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy