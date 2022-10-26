ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickliffe, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News-Herald.com

John Carroll QB Joe Collins has been on roll during winning streak

If this is Joe Collins’ final season at John Carroll, the senior quarterback is going out in style. Technically, Collins has one year of eligibility after this season because of the NCAA COVID-19 waiver allowing an extra year for student-athletes. But the native of Grand Rapids, Mich., said he is unsure of his football plans beyond 2022.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
High School Football PRO

Mentor, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MENTOR, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to bizarre Akron ejection

Saturday’s game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Akron Zips featured one of the strangest ejections that you will ever see in college football. The game was seemingly well in hand when Akron scored a touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 27-9, with Miami holding the lead. Akron then went for a two-point conversion to try to make it a two-score game, and they were successful, but an illegal blindside block negated the conversion.
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

High school cross country 2022 regional capsule

Where: Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown. Area Individual Qualifiers: Troy Federici, North, Alex Kollhoff, Madison, Izaiah Siler, Madison, Donald Shymske, Geneva, Calo Shiban, Mayfield. State Qualifications: Top 7 teams, individuals among the top 28 finishers. What to watch: With the top seven teams advancing from the region to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland

Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
CLEVELAND, OH

