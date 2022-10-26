Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
City Council Members Denied 9-Years Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
News-Herald.com
Lake Catholic vs. Revere boys soccer: Cougars keep window ajar briefly but bow out, 5-2, to mighty Minutemen
MACEDONIA — The proverbial window only remains ajar for so long this time of year. Lake Catholic had created a crevice of opportunity Oct. 29 in its Division II district final against Ohio’s top-ranked D-II side in Revere, playing from behind for much of the match. That crevice...
News-Herald.com
Beachwood vs. Kirtland boys soccer: Bison continue record-setting campaign with district final shootout thriller
Beachwood had come too far after too long for this special 2022 campaign to end at midfield, standing shoulder-to-shoulder for the penalty-kick shootout that would decide a Division III district final Oct. 29 against Kirtland at North. Not after setting the school for wins and consecutive wins in a season.
News-Herald.com
Chardon vs. Akron East football: Hilltoppers open playoffs with big win
Even after it earned the No. 1 seed in its region, Chardon coach Mitch Hewitt knew his team was in for a challenge when they welcomed 16-seed Akron East on Oct. 28 in the first round of the Division III playoffs. The Hilltoppers defense came prepared to stop the speedy...
News-Herald.com
Mentor jumps on Brunswick quickly to win, 35-14, and advance in playoffs
Head coach Matt Gray decided to have the Mentor freshmen dress in full uniform and stand on the sideline Oct. 28 so they could soak in the atmosphere of a playoff game and learn what awaits. Those young men saw the sophomores, juniors and seniors that will graduate before them...
News-Herald.com
John Carroll QB Joe Collins has been on roll during winning streak
If this is Joe Collins’ final season at John Carroll, the senior quarterback is going out in style. Technically, Collins has one year of eligibility after this season because of the NCAA COVID-19 waiver allowing an extra year for student-athletes. But the native of Grand Rapids, Mich., said he is unsure of his football plans beyond 2022.
Mentor, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to bizarre Akron ejection
Saturday’s game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Akron Zips featured one of the strangest ejections that you will ever see in college football. The game was seemingly well in hand when Akron scored a touchdown with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to make the score 27-9, with Miami holding the lead. Akron then went for a two-point conversion to try to make it a two-score game, and they were successful, but an illegal blindside block negated the conversion.
News-Herald.com
High school cross country 2022 regional capsule
Where: Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown. Area Individual Qualifiers: Troy Federici, North, Alex Kollhoff, Madison, Izaiah Siler, Madison, Donald Shymske, Geneva, Calo Shiban, Mayfield. State Qualifications: Top 7 teams, individuals among the top 28 finishers. What to watch: With the top seven teams advancing from the region to...
Navy ship docked in Cleveland, honored in name of baseball hall of famer
The U.S. Navy's newest ship is in Cleveland, where on Friday its crew of 92 was honored in the name of one of the city's greatest baseball players.
Cleveland Consignment Shoppe in Woodmere to celebrate 10th anniversary Nov. 15
WOODMERE, Ohio – Julie Leddy, CEO and co-owner of Cleveland Consignment Shoppe, believes it’s a rarity for a boutique to remain open for 10 years and to still be going strong. “I feel like retail in Cleveland is tough, in general,” she said. “Being a boutique is tough,...
Why Does Cleveland State Have Just One Gender-Neutral Bathroom on Campus and Why Is It Always Closed?
Tri-C, meanwhile, has options around its schools
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo induction brings another Clevelander into the Rock Hall
Neil Giraldo found music at a young age while growing up in Cleveland. This weekend the Parma Senior High School graduate will find himself in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- inducted alongside Pat Benatar, his musical partner of 44 years and wife of 40.
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
New luxury lodge reeling in anglers for guided fishing, hunting in Northeast Ohio
The Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, which opened to the public in Conneaut last week, offers guided fly fishing tours on their 135-acre property as well as nearby hot spots.
Winter Weather Outlook: What to expect this season
Leaves are falling and the winter is just around the corner, but what can we expect here in Northeast Ohio? FOX 8's meteorologists are breaking down the winter weather outlook.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local delis. If you're looking for a tasty sandwich, you should check out this local joint. You can grab a classic turkey, ham, salami, or pepperoni sandwich with your choice of bread and cheese, plus lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and/or condiments. Customers also enjoy their chicken salad croissant and chicken bacon ranch wrap. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie wrap, which has lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, spinach, banana peppers, olives, cheese, and house dressing. On Wednesdays, they serve creamed chicken sandwiches, which customers highly recommend, and on Thursdays, they offer tasty meatball subs.
Cleveland Scene
The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
