Opelika, AL

WTVM

Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
LANETT, AL
wdhn.com

Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama. On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s...
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Middle School Principal Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Holtville Middle School Principal Lee Jackson has been arrested by Millbrook Police on a domestic violence charge, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says Jackson, who is 48 years old and lives in Deatsville, is being held in the Elmore County Jail. He has...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives

An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
WTVM

Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Eddy Middle School in South Columbus lifts lockdown after threatening phone call

UPDATE 10/27/2022 5:10 p.m.: According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director Kimberly Wright, Eddy Middle School received a threatening phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The school was placed on lockdown. An investigation with the Columbus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office began. The lockdown was lifted at around 4:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police seeking theft suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
MILLBROOK, AL
WTVM

Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats. Lee County Investigators contacted...
LEE COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility

Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to police, authorities responded to the incident around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway. Police said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash

A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Cancer can’t stop Tuskegee woman’s Halloween decorations

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gwen Drisker loves Halloween. Just ask her best friend. “Twelve years she’s been doing this,” said Gwen’s friend Regina Kennedy. “It’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”. With some YouTube research and some creativity of her own, she fills up her...
TUSKEGEE, AL

