WTVM
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
wdhn.com
Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama. On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s...
alabamanews.net
Middle School Principal Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge
Holtville Middle School Principal Lee Jackson has been arrested by Millbrook Police on a domestic violence charge, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says Jackson, who is 48 years old and lives in Deatsville, is being held in the Elmore County Jail. He has...
alabamanews.net
CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives
An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers. Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought...
WTVM
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25
• Robert Pearson, 65, of Dadeville was arrested for possession of marijuana first, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a weapon on Whatley Street. • A report was filed for harassment that occurred in that Dadeville area. • A report was filed for breaking and entering a motor...
UPDATE: Eddy Middle School in South Columbus lifts lockdown after threatening phone call
UPDATE 10/27/2022 5:10 p.m.: According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director Kimberly Wright, Eddy Middle School received a threatening phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The school was placed on lockdown. An investigation with the Columbus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office began. The lockdown was lifted at around 4:20 p.m. […]
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
WTVM
Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer. On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats. Lee County Investigators contacted...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility
Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25
• A resident of Hideaway Circle filed a theft report. • Clarenski Hill of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant. • Robert Jackson of Alexander City was arrested on an outstanding warrant of probation revocation. Oct. 21. • A resident of Dusty Road in Tallassee filed...
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County officials are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Lee Road 45 in Opelika. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the accident caused a victim to be ejected from the car. The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. However,...
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about an Alabama man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Columbus bartender. Phenix City police discovered Rachael Mixson’s body on the side of the road in Phenix City. Officials say they believe the suspect charged with...
WSFA
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to police, authorities responded to the incident around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive. That’s near the intersection of Troy Highway. Police said...
Horror movie villain ‘Michael Myers’ arrested after stalking the streets of Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that a familiar looking masked man had been taken into custody just ahead of Halloween. According to a post was published Friday afternoon, an individual who looks an awful lot like Michael Myers (aka The Shape) was taken into custody […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WTVM
Millions in CARES Act money still available for the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has millions of dollars to spend on just about whatever they need and city leaders are asking for your input on how the money should be spent. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awarded Columbus $78.4 million in Cares Act Money, half of that...
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
WSFA
Cancer can’t stop Tuskegee woman’s Halloween decorations
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gwen Drisker loves Halloween. Just ask her best friend. “Twelve years she’s been doing this,” said Gwen’s friend Regina Kennedy. “It’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”. With some YouTube research and some creativity of her own, she fills up her...
