ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Collider

Meet ‘Peeping Tom’: The Granddaddy of Found Footage Horror

Found footage, for better or worse, is undoubtedly one of the most popular and well-trod upon subgenres of horror. Part of its appeal to audiences is how well the filmmaking style blurs the lines between reality and fiction. In contrast to the aesthetic experience of traditionally shot films, audiences get a thrill from the unpolished and seemingly unscripted carnage being shown on screen. Cannibal Holocaust, widely considered the first, managed to convince some audiences that the main cast was actually dead and The Blair Witch Project did the same a few decades later. There’s a level of satisfying audiences’ voyeurism that the horror subgenre strives to appeal to and each contribution to found footage strives to reach a new level of immersion for audiences.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
wegotthiscovered.com

The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status

Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Love horror? A decently large selection of classics and fresh scary movies await on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to offer, all...
Digital Trends

5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween

If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
wegotthiscovered.com

The best horror movies on Hulu right now

Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
wegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November

As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
NME

Here are the best-reviewed horror films on Netflix UK

Horror films might be overlooked as potential award season candidates, but that doesn’t mean the genre is a stranger to rapturous critical appraisal. Between word-of-mouth hits (Terrifier 2) to blockbuster epics (The Quiet Place), the genre is arguably more varied than ever thanks to streaming services which place experimental shlock next to big-budget scares.
Essence

Betty Gabriel: The Unsung Black Scream Queen

"There is a lot of horror within the Black female experience in this country," the actress said. "There is a lot to be mined there." When the term “scream queen” is brought up annually around this time, images of white women narrowly escaping the clutches of a crazed killer or evil entity across film franchises or pivotal genre entries come to mind. Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, locked in a 45-year-long battle against Michael Myers. Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, opposing the various murderers donning the famed Ghostface mask in the Scream franchise. Naomi Watts as the longsuffering mother fighting supernatural forces in The Ring and Shut-In, or scratching for survival in Funny Games or Goodnight Mommy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy