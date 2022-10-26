Read full article on original website
Related
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
Business Insider
The 'Friday the 13th' series includes 12 horror movies — here's where to watch them all this Halloween season
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The "Friday the 13th" franchise has grown to include 12 movies since debuting in 1980. Films in the slasher series are currently spread between AMC Plus ($7/month) and HBO Max ($10/month). You can also rent or buy "Friday...
Collider
Meet ‘Peeping Tom’: The Granddaddy of Found Footage Horror
Found footage, for better or worse, is undoubtedly one of the most popular and well-trod upon subgenres of horror. Part of its appeal to audiences is how well the filmmaking style blurs the lines between reality and fiction. In contrast to the aesthetic experience of traditionally shot films, audiences get a thrill from the unpolished and seemingly unscripted carnage being shown on screen. Cannibal Holocaust, widely considered the first, managed to convince some audiences that the main cast was actually dead and The Blair Witch Project did the same a few decades later. There’s a level of satisfying audiences’ voyeurism that the horror subgenre strives to appeal to and each contribution to found footage strives to reach a new level of immersion for audiences.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of October 24
Find out what's new on Netflix this week, and what's leaving this week as well.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Love horror? A decently large selection of classics and fresh scary movies await on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to offer, all...
A new study has ranked the ten scariest horror movie villains ever, thanks to 'science'
The study has listed the top ten scariest horror movie villains by analysing death counts and jump scares - and it's thrown up some surprising results
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
Fans furious as one of Netflix's best horror movies is being removed from service
Horror fans are up in arms after finding out that Netflix is about to remove one of its best original films from its streaming service. By now, Netflix users are quite used to having to bid farewell to their favourite TV shows and films every now and again, due to the company's licensing rights.
‘Prey for the Devil’: Here’s Why Sister Ann, aka Jacqueline Byers, Looks So Familiar
'Prey for the Devil' actor Jacqueline Byers stars as Sister Ann in the Halloween horror film — and fans might be wondering why she looks so familiar.
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
Andrew Lincoln calls his Cabinet of Curiosities episode the scariest hour of TV Netflix has ever made
The Walking Dead star appears with The Babadook's Essie Davis in The Murmuring, Jennifer Kent's installment of the horror anthology series
NME
Here are the best-reviewed horror films on Netflix UK
Horror films might be overlooked as potential award season candidates, but that doesn’t mean the genre is a stranger to rapturous critical appraisal. Between word-of-mouth hits (Terrifier 2) to blockbuster epics (The Quiet Place), the genre is arguably more varied than ever thanks to streaming services which place experimental shlock next to big-budget scares.
Essence
Betty Gabriel: The Unsung Black Scream Queen
"There is a lot of horror within the Black female experience in this country," the actress said. "There is a lot to be mined there." When the term “scream queen” is brought up annually around this time, images of white women narrowly escaping the clutches of a crazed killer or evil entity across film franchises or pivotal genre entries come to mind. Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, locked in a 45-year-long battle against Michael Myers. Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, opposing the various murderers donning the famed Ghostface mask in the Scream franchise. Naomi Watts as the longsuffering mother fighting supernatural forces in The Ring and Shut-In, or scratching for survival in Funny Games or Goodnight Mommy.
Comments / 0