Kentucky State

WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
wymt.com

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
Fox 19

Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - In a national effort to help end drug abuse in the U.S., Kentuckians were encouraged to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. People interested in the nationwide event could drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. and...
WTVQ

Kentuckians call for regulations for sober living facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wednesday marks the fifth town hall meeting for the state’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC) since it started over the summer. The commission traveling all over the state to hear from those impacted by drug use, how they think the state’s portion of a $478-million settlement should be spent.
wdrb.com

$1 million donation to help Kentucky tornado victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million donation will help Kentucky tornado victims. Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented the check Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The check presentation took place at a construction site where mechanic Ernie Aiken died. His daughter Sandra is on the...
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
horseandrider.com

First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s what was discussed during the October 27 Team Kentucky update

(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear discussed economic development growth, his new Education First Plan, water system improvements in 102 Kentucky counties, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, grant funding to support victims of violent crime, National Prescription Take Back Day, federal grants for clean school buses, and COVID-19 during Thursday's Team Kentucky update. He also named this week's Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
WBKO

Gov. Andy Beshear proposes Education First Plan amid teacher shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear joined state education leaders Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda to announce his Education First Plan. The Governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic and years of denied pay raises that have contributed to the state’s nearly 11,000 public school teacher vacancies, by providing funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan forgiveness and social and mental health services.
