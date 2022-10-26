Centene’s job creation incentives for Charlotte campus formally canceled by NC leaders

CHARLOTTE — State leaders have granted Centene Corp.’s request to terminate its job-creation incentives agreement for the company’s canceled East Coast headquarters and campus in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Business Journal reported in August that Centene had decided to axe plans to occupy its 800,000-square-foot office building in University City. The project was expected to include the creation of more than 3,200 jobs and an investment upwards of $1 billion. Centene’s campus was the largest economic development announcement in Charlotte’s history when it was unveiled in 2020, and it included a hefty incentives package.

This month, Centene formally requested that the state’s economic investment committee terminate the Job Development Investment Grant agreement for the project, according to a letter from the Missouri-based health insurance company obtained by CBJ.

The committee voted Tuesday morning to grant that request.

(WATCH BELOW: CBJ: Centene drops plans for 3,200-job campus in University City)

©2022 Cox Media Group