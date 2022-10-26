Read full article on original website
Fatal motor vehicle crash on South Street in Agawam
On Saturday morning, there was a fatal motor vehicle crash on South Street in Agawam.
Police investigation underway on Northern Drive in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An “active police investigation” is underway in a Chicopee neighborhood. Chicopee Police indicated that streets in the area of Northern Drive are currently closed and people are being asked to avoid the area. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will...
Crash closes part of South Street in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of South Street in Agawam is closed due to a crash. Agawam Police said that the road is closed between Cosgrove Street and Jade Lane while crews from Eversource repair utility polices that were damaged in the area. They added that the roadway is expected...
One dead in Agawam single-car crash
One person is dead following a single-car crash on South Street in Agawam Saturday morning. According to Agawam Police Lt. Jennifer Blanchette, officers responded to a report of a rollover crash at about 2:55 a.m. to find a Mazda sedan on the lawn of a home at 270 South St. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Car fire on Saint James Circle in Springfield
There was a car fire in Springfield on St. James Circle on Friday.
Dumpster fire put out at Recycle America in Springfield
A dumpster fire occurred in Springfield at Recycle America on Saturday.
Springfield bicyclist killed in East Longmeadow hit-and-run car crash
A cyclist died from his injuries following a fatal hit-and-run collision on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday night, police said. The East Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments were dispatched at around 6:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a bicyclist was struck by dark colored sedan or crossover-type vehicle, an East Longmeadow Police Department Facebook post read. First responders performed resuscitation efforts before the cyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
Getting Answers: new traffic plan takes effect for downtown Springfield events
A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1. With Halloween just days away, it's time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal.
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1
A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash.
Image of kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock released
New York State Police released an image of the kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock on Thursday. Mayock has been missing since Oct. 22, when New York State Police responded to a report that the kayak and other belongings had been left unattended at Canadarago Lake with no sign of the man. He was last seen assembling the kayak at the lake’s boat launch at 12:30 p.m. that day.
Driver identified in crash that left 2-year-old hurt
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket. According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road. Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds were back on the ice Saturday, one day after the city unveiled new measures designed to help manage the high volume of traffic the city often has during big events downtown. The T-Birds were looking to add one more win to this season’s record...
Crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow kills cyclist, driver involved flees scene
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed bicyclist was killed in a hit-and run crash on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday evening. According to East Longmeadow Police, the cyclist was a 62-year-old man from Springfield. Police told Western Mass News the East Longmeadow Police and Fire departments were dispatched to...
Springfield Police urging safety ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating
A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash.
New details on fatal Berkshire County car crash
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office has confirmed more information on the fatal car accident that occurred in Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.
Is Someone ‘Burning Rubber’ All Over Pittsfield?
At first I thought it was the shadow of powerlines making those black marks all over some Pittsfield streets. If you're a casual observer of the outside world when driving or walking, you may not have noticed the tire marks all over certain city streets. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo...
Route 20 in Chester shut down due to house fire
Route 20 in Chester was shut down, just west of the center of town, after a fire was reported early Thursday morning.
Springfield woman says check stolen from mailbox found in car in New Jersey
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may want to think twice before paying your bills by mail. Western Mass News is getting answers after a Springfield woman told us a check of hers was stolen out of a post office mailbox. Gail Noe recently used a U.S. Postal Service mailbox to...
Second annual costume-themed Thriller 5K in Chicopee
The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosts it's second annual costume-themed Thriller 5K on Saturday.
Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
