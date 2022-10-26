ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police investigation underway on Northern Drive in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An “active police investigation” is underway in a Chicopee neighborhood. Chicopee Police indicated that streets in the area of Northern Drive are currently closed and people are being asked to avoid the area. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash closes part of South Street in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of South Street in Agawam is closed due to a crash. Agawam Police said that the road is closed between Cosgrove Street and Jade Lane while crews from Eversource repair utility polices that were damaged in the area. They added that the roadway is expected...
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

One dead in Agawam single-car crash

One person is dead following a single-car crash on South Street in Agawam Saturday morning. According to Agawam Police Lt. Jennifer Blanchette, officers responded to a report of a rollover crash at about 2:55 a.m. to find a Mazda sedan on the lawn of a home at 270 South St. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield bicyclist killed in East Longmeadow hit-and-run car crash

A cyclist died from his injuries following a fatal hit-and-run collision on North Main Street in East Longmeadow Thursday night, police said. The East Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments were dispatched at around 6:20 p.m. after receiving a report that a bicyclist was struck by dark colored sedan or crossover-type vehicle, an East Longmeadow Police Department Facebook post read. First responders performed resuscitation efforts before the cyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1

AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Image of kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock released

New York State Police released an image of the kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock on Thursday. Mayock has been missing since Oct. 22, when New York State Police responded to a report that the kayak and other belongings had been left unattended at Canadarago Lake with no sign of the man. He was last seen assembling the kayak at the lake’s boat launch at 12:30 p.m. that day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Driver identified in crash that left 2-year-old hurt

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket.   According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road.   Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police urging safety ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating

SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Is Someone ‘Burning Rubber’ All Over Pittsfield?

At first I thought it was the shadow of powerlines making those black marks all over some Pittsfield streets. If you're a casual observer of the outside world when driving or walking, you may not have noticed the tire marks all over certain city streets. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run turns himself into police

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow Police said Friday that the suspect in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash has turned himself in. Officials told Western Mass News the suspect is 27-year-old William Lowe from Feeding Hills. Lowe is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old bicyclist Thursday on North...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA

