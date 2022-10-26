New York State Police released an image of the kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock on Thursday. Mayock has been missing since Oct. 22, when New York State Police responded to a report that the kayak and other belongings had been left unattended at Canadarago Lake with no sign of the man. He was last seen assembling the kayak at the lake’s boat launch at 12:30 p.m. that day.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO