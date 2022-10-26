ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Bobcats suffer 1st loss at Mississippi Gulf Coast

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Fourth-ranked Jones College led Mississippi Gulf Coast 24-17 at halftime. But the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half and defeated the Bobcats 38-24 here Thursday night at A.L. May Stadium/George Sekul Field. It was the first loss of the season...
PERKINSTON, MS
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching

Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
theadvocate.com

Three takeaways from UL's road loss to Southern Miss

Earlier in the season, the Cajuns were getting turnovers and still not winning games. Now turnovers are causing the losses. The interception late in frantic mode is understandable. The one off the deflection in the fourth was just bad luck. But the interception in the first quarter and the fumble to start the second half just can’t happen.
HATTIESBURG, MS
High School Football PRO

Pearl River, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salmen High School football team will have a game with Pearl River High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PEARL RIVER, LA
Picayune Item

Picayune draws 2-2 in home opener against St. Patrick

The Picayune Maroon Tide soccer team drew even at 2-2 against the St, Patrick fighting Irish on Wednesday Night. Head Coach Brandon Butler and his team approached this game by focusing on possession and keeping the ball moving. “In this level what you see is a lot guys hold on...
PICAYUNE, MS
fox8live.com

Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
MOSS POINT, MS
Picayune Item

Lady Maroon Tide out kicked by St. Patrick in home opener

The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide soccer team fell 5-2 against the St. Patrick Fighting Irish this Wednesday night. Head Coach Edison Williams’ approach to the game was mainly for defensive to absorb the pressure and return it back with a counter. “We know St. Patrick would be one of...
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

TCALP program installs third class

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Class is officially in session for the newest members of Mississippi’s principal agricultural leadership program. The third class of the Thad Cochran Agricultural Leadership Program — or TCALP — features 10 participants in a range of careers, from farming to sales and law, linked to food and fiber production.
STARKVILLE, MS
WLOX

Rouses Markets to open new store in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - In the spring of 2023, groundbreaking will begin for the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot Rouses Market in Picayune. A press release on Friday states that CEO Donny Rouse has agreed to purchase the River Ridge Shopping Center, which is located at the corner of I-59 and Highway 43 North.
PICAYUNE, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Picayune Item

Permit submitted for weir repair along Pearl River

For some time now, members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors have been working to get the proper permits needed to repair the weir along the Pearl River near Wilson’s Slough. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering said he submitted the nationwide permit request to conduct those repairs...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy