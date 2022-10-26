Read full article on original website
Cajuns forced to settle for consolation prizes after disappointing loss at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — No team wants to accept consolation prizes. As the reigning Sun Belt Conference champion and a program that finished the last two seasons ranked in the top 20 nationally, that’s an especially tough pill to swallow for the UL Ragin' Cajuns. But that's basically all...
Bobcats suffer 1st loss at Mississippi Gulf Coast
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Fourth-ranked Jones College led Mississippi Gulf Coast 24-17 at halftime. But the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half and defeated the Bobcats 38-24 here Thursday night at A.L. May Stadium/George Sekul Field. It was the first loss of the season...
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching
Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
Bogalusa High might be allowed to host playoff game, as officials appeal LHSAA’s relocation order for home finale
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa school officials said Friday (Oct. 28) that an order to relocate their high school team’s final regular-season football game is unfair and could cost support groups and the district thousands of dollars in lost revenue. The officials are appealing Thursday’s decision by the Louisiana...
Three takeaways from UL's road loss to Southern Miss
Earlier in the season, the Cajuns were getting turnovers and still not winning games. Now turnovers are causing the losses. The interception late in frantic mode is understandable. The one off the deflection in the fourth was just bad luck. But the interception in the first quarter and the fumble to start the second half just can’t happen.
Ragin’ Cajuns Fan Removes LSU ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Decal in Bar [VIDEO]
He must not be a fan of LSU. A man wearing a Ragin Cajuns shirt was seen removing an LSU decal in a Mississippi bar and then throwing it to the ground. UL-Lafayette was in Hattiesburg, Ms. Thursaday night to take on Southern Mississippi, thus was assume this Cajuns fan was in a bar there prior to or after the game when this happened.
Pearl River, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Former Maroon Tide athlete, turned coach was honored by Foley High School football program
Picayune native Bud Pigott, a 21-year former defensive coordinator at Foley High School in Foley, Alabama, was honored when he and another long time coach had a field named after them. On Oct. 21, former Head Coach Lester Smith, 78, and Pigott, 80, were recognized when the field of Foley’s...
Picayune draws 2-2 in home opener against St. Patrick
The Picayune Maroon Tide soccer team drew even at 2-2 against the St, Patrick fighting Irish on Wednesday Night. Head Coach Brandon Butler and his team approached this game by focusing on possession and keeping the ball moving. “In this level what you see is a lot guys hold on...
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
Lady Maroon Tide out kicked by St. Patrick in home opener
The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide soccer team fell 5-2 against the St. Patrick Fighting Irish this Wednesday night. Head Coach Edison Williams’ approach to the game was mainly for defensive to absorb the pressure and return it back with a counter. “We know St. Patrick would be one of...
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
TCALP program installs third class
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Class is officially in session for the newest members of Mississippi’s principal agricultural leadership program. The third class of the Thad Cochran Agricultural Leadership Program — or TCALP — features 10 participants in a range of careers, from farming to sales and law, linked to food and fiber production.
Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
Rouses Markets to open new store in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - In the spring of 2023, groundbreaking will begin for the construction of a new 40,000-square-foot Rouses Market in Picayune. A press release on Friday states that CEO Donny Rouse has agreed to purchase the River Ridge Shopping Center, which is located at the corner of I-59 and Highway 43 North.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Permit submitted for weir repair along Pearl River
For some time now, members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors have been working to get the proper permits needed to repair the weir along the Pearl River near Wilson’s Slough. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering said he submitted the nationwide permit request to conduct those repairs...
Timing Louisiana's Storm Threat Today and Tonight
Most of Louisiana is expecting rain and storms this weekend, here's when they're most likely to occur where you live.
Storm damage in northwestern Harrison County leaves several without power
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are asking motorists to tread with caution in northwestern Harrison County as crews begin repairing storm damage. According to the Coast Electric Power Association’s outage map, 61 customers have been affected by the damages as of 2:36 p.m. To stay updated on incoming...
