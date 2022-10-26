Read full article on original website
Related
Fox (FOXA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
FOXA - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, down 3.3% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates 4.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark...
Charles River (CRL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
CRL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.77 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.09%. Earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.63%.
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
EMR - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
Sealed Air (SEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
SEE - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, suggesting growth of 4.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings currently stands at 91 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.8%.
Schneider (SNDR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
SNDR - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line rose 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,675.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,725.4 million but improved 16% year over year. Revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) increased 8% to $1,441.8 million.
Earnings Preview: Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
GTES - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
First American (FAF) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8%. The bottom line declined 24.6% year over year. The quarterly earnings reflect lower expenses and higher net investment income, partly offset by soft performance at both Title Insurance and...
DaVita (DVA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut
DVA - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 38.3% on a sequential basis. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Our projection of adjusted EPS was $1.64. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.13, reflecting a...
JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (. JAKK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top line also increased year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.2% during the after-hours trading session on Oct 27. During the...
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.54%. A...
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
AMBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
What to Expect From American International's (AIG) Q3 Earnings?
AIG - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading global insurance organization’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% due to reduced alternative investment income. This was partially offset by higher net realized gains on the Fortitude Refunds withheld embedded derivative and solid underwriting results within the General Insurance segment.
Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ENVA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A...
Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
RSG - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.34 outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7% and improved 20.7% year over year. Republic Services' average recycled-commodity price per ton sold...
Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
Trupanion (TRUP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
TRUP - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%. A...
DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DT Midstream (. DTM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Chevron (CVX) Tops Q3 Earnings on Strong Prices, Margins
CVX - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $5.56, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 and surging from the year-earlier quarter's profit of $2.96. The outperformance could be attributed to robust commodity prices and product margins, which propelled both CVX segments to better-than-expected bottom line results.
Will Segmental Performance Aid Leidos' (LDOS) Q3 Earnings?
LDOS - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1 before market open. Leidos Holdings has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.66%, on average. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have added impetus to its top line in the third quarter. Defense Solutions.
