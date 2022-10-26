Read full article on original website
Spokane terminates Guardians Foundation homeless contracts over fraud concerns
The Spokane City Council has terminated the city’s contract with the operator of two of its shelters after finding several accounting discrepancies and poor financial record keeping. The contractor, the Guardians Foundation, has a former employee under investigation for embezzlement. It also lost its IRS status as a non-profit...
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
Packed In: Low-income housing waitlists at 3 years despite millions in federal aid
SPOKANE, Wash. — Currently, the waitlist for low-income housing in Spokane County is three years. It’s partially due to the pandemic, but also because of the growing homeless population and skyrocketing rents. Despite the community being in dire need of relief, Spokane’s housing crisis is continuing its daunting reign. According to rent data, the Fair Market Rent (FMR) prices in...
State leaders respond to city, county plan for homeless encampment
State leaders are responding to the city and county’s decision to declare a 440-person homeless encampment on state land an emergency, and setting a deadline to have it cleared. Eastern Washington administrator for the Washington State Department of Transportation, Mike Gribner, said Camp Hope, as it is known locally,...
Spokane City Council terminates agreement with shelter operator amid fraud scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane City Council voted unanimously Thursday to terminate its agreement with the Guardians Foundation to operate two local homeless shelters. It comes as the local organization deals with a fraud and embezzlement scandal. The Guardians notified the city earlier this month about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There are allegations of potential fraud...
Spokane City Council bucks redistricting commission, selects neighborhood map for council districts
The Spokane City Council decided this week to reject the recommendation of an appointed panel and adopt a council district map that some have complained favors a sitting council member. The three-person redistricting committee was assigned to adjust boundaries to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census, while following rules...
Spokane County to use $2 million in ARP funds to enhance tourism, travel and hospitality
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners is directing $2 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to aid local tourism, travel and hospitality. Here’s where that $2 million is going: $390,000 for Feast Collective to expand capacity $220,000 for the Historic Flight Foundation to enhance its Legacy Air Experience $500,000 for Visit Spokane to support EXPO74’s 50th...
State agencies unwilling to set deadline to clear Camp Hope without housing options
SPOKANE, Wash. — State, city, and county leaders agree that Camp Hope needs to be gone before the winter. However, they can’t agree on a deadline. While local leaders want the site cleared out by November 15, state agencies can’t agree to set a date because they don’t know where everyone will go. “No, there is not a set date,”...
Spokane City Council approves Salvation Army as administrator for Trent, Cannon shelters
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council approved the Salvation Army as the new administrator for the homeless shelters on Trent Avenue and Cannon Street on Thursday. Removing the Guardians Foundation from the position came after they city launched investigations into embezzlement by employees of the organization. Those investigations have not finished, but the city said the change in operators was necessary due to other concerns, including inaccurate records and violations of the current contract.
‘A lot of effort’: Staffing, vaccine requirements cause changes for 911 dispatchers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Big changes are on the way when you call for help. The Spokane Police Department will soon take on more responsibility and more 911 calls. The change starts on Monday, but preparation is happening now. The goal is to make the community safer, even when staffing is still an issue. Starting Oct. 31, unvaccinated Spokane firefighters will...
Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county
SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
Spokane County Courthouse to be illuminated green in support of local veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Courthouse will soon be illuminated green to show support for local veterans. “Operation Green Light” is a national initiative by the National Association of Counties to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges they face. By shining a green light, it lets them know they are seen, appreciated and supported. The...
Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid
The U.S. Treasury pulled funds from jurisdictions that didn't meet the deadline to distribute at least 20% of their most recent allocation.
Spokane City Council ending contract with Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is working to end its contract with the Guardians Foundation, the non-profit that operates the homeless shelter on Trent Avenue. City Council President Breann Beggs told KREM 2 that the Mayor's office is going to ask the council to approve a replacement contract with the Salvation Army. The request will be made during a special session meeting on Thursday afternoon.
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
Vera Water and Power reports ‘significant’ power outage impacting customers in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Vera Water and Power reported a “significant” power outage impacting a large portion of the utility’s customers Friday morning. The service said the outage is the result of a substation issue, and crews are on site assessing the situation. FOX28 Spokane©
Stevens County candidate faces residency questions
(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
