Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Suspected driver in fatal Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run crash arrested
An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a woman in September. On Saturday, September 17 at 8:51 p.m., the driver of a 1997 Ford F-150 truck struck a pedestrian attempting to cross 10th Avenue North in Lake Worth Beach in the pedestrian crosswalk near the intersection of Boutwell Road.
wflx.com
Palm Beach Co. woman killed in crash on Haverhill Road
A 68-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, was killed Friday morning in a crash near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. on Haverhill Road near the intersection with Sunny Lane Avenue. According to the incident report,...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach murder suspect arrested in Georgia
A Riviera Beach man was arrested in Georgia in connection with a homicide earlier this year in West Palm Beach, police said. The fatal shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on April 27 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police found a 34-year-old...
wflx.com
Car stolen from Broward County crashes 2 hours away, suspects in custody
A crime spree that started with a stolen car in Broward County ended with a crash more than two hours away and multiple people in custody, authorities said Thursday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the multi-county investigation stemmed from the theft of a black Dodge Durango in Margate. Calling...
wflx.com
Martin County deputies crack down on speeding following 4 recent deaths
Cracking down on speeding. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is wrapping up its extra enforcement initiative along U.S. 1. Deputies have written hundreds of tickets in hopes of creating safer roadways after four people were killed on the road just last week. Most of U.S. 1 in Stuart is 45...
wflx.com
Broward firefighters raise money for co-worker injured in I-95 crash
WFLX is learning more about the victims affected by Tuesday’s fiery wreck on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The terrifying crash injured five people, including an off-duty Broward County firefighter, who jumped into a burning car to save his girlfriend. Firefighter Bryan Aparicio, who was critically injured in the...
wflx.com
Man injured in machete, baseball bat attack near Publix
A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by two other men wielding a machete and baseball bat near a Publix in West Palm Beach, police said. The attack occurred just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Publix parking lot at the Southdale Shopping Center in the 800 block of Southern Boulevard.
wflx.com
3 hurt in 4-vehicle crash involving semi on I-95
Three people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boynton Beach on Thursday. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said the wreck happened just after noon near the Gateway Boulevard exit. Traffic investigators said a Hyundai Sonata was traveling in the outside...
wflx.com
'Makeshift raft' washes ashore on Singer Island, police say
Customs and border officials are investigating after Riviera Beach police said a "makeshift raft" washed ashore on Singer Island on Friday morning. Capt. Nathan Gordon said Riviera Beach police officers responded to the 5500 block of North Ocean Drive around 7 a.m. and found the raft on the beach. Police...
wflx.com
4th student arrested after gun, ammunition found at school
Police in Port St. Lucie said Friday they have arrested a fourth student after a handgun and ammunition were found on the campus of Treasure Coast High School on Thursday. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a tweet that the 17-year-old student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
wflx.com
Martin County invests $4.6M in new golf facility
Ronnie Vitti and his three golfing buddies get set to tee off at Sailfish Sands Golf Course in Stuart. “It’s really, really nice the course, we come here once a week, sometimes twice a week," said Vitti. Martin County took over the course in 2014 and despite a consultant's...
wflx.com
Glow-in-the-dark tennis party to be held in Delray Beach
A glow-in-the-dark tennis party will get underway Friday night at the Delray Beach Tennis Center benefiting the Be Like Brit Foundation. "We're gonna have a glow-in-the-dark tennis party, and if you can't play tennis, even better. Come on down," said Cherylann Gengel, co-founder and executive director of the Be Like Brit Foundation said. "It's really going to be a great night where people can come together, and that's what Brittany loved, bringing people together, having a great time and really just being able to share the story of Be Like Brit."
wflx.com
Is the economy the paramount issue in midterm elections?
In West Palm Beach, voters all have a differing opinion on the driving factor in this year’s elections. “Just the cost of everything,” said Richard Catanzaro. “Saving our nation, saving the republic,” said Jose Lugo. “Certainly women’s rights, that’s what drove me to the polls,” said Linda...
Comments / 0