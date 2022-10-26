Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Hiring event in corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you have the opportunity to apply for a new job - in the field of corrections. The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is holding a hiring event. Leonardo Brown is the administrator at Richland County and has been in this position since July of 2019. He explained on Soda City Live the benefits, pay, and expectations of working at the detention center.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction. After shutting down...
WIS-TV
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The PepsiCo company has confirmed the death of an employee at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on N. Main Street. The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the employee died on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say they do not suspect foul play. A spokesperson for PepsiCo issued...
abccolumbia.com
The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be at Cayce City Hall on 1800 12th street. Visit the fair so you can fill out the application or see what jobs they have available.
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
Traffic again on I-26 after large crash near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash involving a tractor trailer in the westbound lane of I-26 has cleared up after slowing traffic for hours Friday. According to SCDOT, the incident occurred around 9:30 Friday morning near mile marker 91. What led up to the crash has not been released but one traffic camera showed a semi with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. Other cameras showed backups and slowdowns of at least seven to eight miles.
WIS-TV
Columbia firefighters put out fire at storage building
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at McCords Ferry Road in Eastover to find smoke coming from inside a building. There were no reported injuries and officials say the building was being used for storage. The cause of the...
abccolumbia.com
Police searching for missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for missing 39 year-old James Felder. Authorities say he was last seen on Oct. 12 when he was leaving his job at Ft. Jackson. Family members have not had contact from Felder. He was last scene driving...
abccolumbia.com
Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday. Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
abccolumbia.com
The Irmo Police Department is hiring police officers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department announced they are hiring police officers. In a Facebook post, the Department says applicants will need to meet certain requirements of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy as well as pass a background check, physical exam and drug screening. Salary is between...
abccolumbia.com
Happening today: City of Columbia’s 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can lace up your walking shoes for a good cause this Saturday. The City of Columbia’s 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence is taking place at 10am at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and...
WIS-TV
Brookland Baptist NE partners with Richland Two to feed students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church NE announced on Wednesday, Oct 26, the church has created a fund to help out Richland Two students. Officials say the partnership will help expand the church’s already established meal fund program. The expansion will help high school students who are in...
WIS-TV
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
Columbia Star
Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?
That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
etxview.com
4 candidates seek at-large Orangeburg County school board seat
Four candidates are seeking to be the District 9 representative on the Orangeburg County School District board. Incumbent Debora B. Brunson is facing three challengers, including Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow, in the Nov. 8 election. The ninth seat on the Orangeburg County School...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries, pending review
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A children’s book has been removed from libraries in Lexington-Richland School District Five following a formal challenge. The book being questioned is called “Black Is A Rainbow Color,” written by Angela Joy. According to Joy, “Black Is A Rainbow Color” is about...
getnews.info
Artificial Grass Installed for Rapid Shelter in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. – With Winter coming, the City of Columbia has brought on Purfect Turf to provide artificial grass that the tiny homes will sit upon for the homeless. The team from Purfect Turf installed artificial grass on-site that is there to provide a safe and clean base for the tiny homes. Having an artificial lawn installed will not only provide a great-looking aesthetic to the Rapid Shelter site but also a very low maintenance and clean place to walk on.
