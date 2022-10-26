ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt LaFleur Has Honest Admission On What It Takes For Aaron Rodgers To Be At His Best

© MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines on Tuesday after he publicly called out his teammates for making "too many mistakes."

Today, Rodgers' coach Matt LaFleur appeared to side with the quarterback when speaking with the media, saying in order for Rodgers to play at his best, his teammates need to do so as well.

"Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: 'For him to be at his best, we need the 10 other guys to be at their best',” The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported Wednesday.

While there may be a right and a wrong way to approach calling out your teammates, Rodgers might have a point.

Two of Green Bay's leading receivers, Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs, currently rank tied for fourth in the NFL in dropped passes, with four apiece. Additionally, Packers' running back AJ Dillon also checks in at 11th on the list, with three drops of his own.

Even though Rodgers isn't exactly playing like the MVP caliber player fans have come to expect, he still ranks near the top of the NFL in touchdowns, quarterback rating, and interception avoidance.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will need to clean things up this week if they hope to snap a three-game losing streak this Sunday against the Bills.

