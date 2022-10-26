ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

thesoutherneronline.com

Little 5 Points return of Halloween Parade benefits community

With Halloween approaching, frightening costumes filled the streets once again, as the Little 5 Points Halloween Parade returned on Oct. 23 after a three-year hiatus. Although the festival has still been occurring throughout the years, the parade has seen a two year gap due to COVID-19, as well as an interruption from rain that spoiled the plans for the parade in 2019. In 2021, Little 5 Points had a virtual parade out of precaution for COVID-19. This year’s parade was also the first to take place on a Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians

ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Church in Stonecrest serves food to more than 1 million people during pandemic

As food insecurity continues to be a concern for some residents of DeKalb County, a church in Stonecrest recently reached a milestone during a weekly food distribution event. After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church served its millionth person on Oct. 15 during a food distribution event that featured community leaders, corporate sponsors, and international partners.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Wave 3

Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud

Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Atlanta Gas Light shares resources to help customers pay their energy bills and prepare for colder weather

As cooler temperatures move in, thermostats go up to keep homes warm and comfortable resulting in higher heating costs due to increased natural gas usage. To help offset winter heating costs, Atlanta Gas Light offers bill payment assistance resources to eligible customers whose household budgets may not be able to keep up with increased heating demands.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb player and coach win top honors at ASPIRE Awards

DeKalb Silver Streaks coach Delton Schoates joined freshman phenom Najee Smothers as award winners at the 2022 American Association of Adapted Sports Programs’ (AAASP) ASPIRE Awards Banquet on Oct. 23. According to a news release, Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) awards recognize the contributions of individuals...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
ATLANTA, GA

