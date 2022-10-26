Read full article on original website
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at this metro Atlanta location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
Cairo Jordan's grandmother says 'words can't explain the heartache'
ATLANTA — The grandmother of young Cairo Jordan, whose body was found inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year, says words can't begin to describe the heartache their family feels right now. Cairo's grandmother spoke with WSB, an ABC affiliate in Atlanta, Georgia, saying she was shocked...
thesoutherneronline.com
Little 5 Points return of Halloween Parade benefits community
With Halloween approaching, frightening costumes filled the streets once again, as the Little 5 Points Halloween Parade returned on Oct. 23 after a three-year hiatus. Although the festival has still been occurring throughout the years, the parade has seen a two year gap due to COVID-19, as well as an interruption from rain that spoiled the plans for the parade in 2019. In 2021, Little 5 Points had a virtual parade out of precaution for COVID-19. This year’s parade was also the first to take place on a Sunday.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
Suspect sought in fatal shooting in Old Fourth Ward
Authorities are trying to identify and track down a man they said was involved in a fatal shooting in northeast Atlanta ...
Criminals intercepting $350 cash cards meant for most vulnerable Georgians
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges to the account.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Church in Stonecrest serves food to more than 1 million people during pandemic
As food insecurity continues to be a concern for some residents of DeKalb County, a church in Stonecrest recently reached a milestone during a weekly food distribution event. After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church served its millionth person on Oct. 15 during a food distribution event that featured community leaders, corporate sponsors, and international partners.
Boy found dead in suitcase identified as Georgia child, two suspects identified
Police have named the boy who was found in a suitcase earlier this year in southern Indiana as well as two suspects in the case.
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Mentally ill 25-year-old lost in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout, especially those living in Riverdale. A 25-year-old male described as having multiple mental illnesses went missing Oct. 28, and may be in the area. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Atlanta Gas Light shares resources to help customers pay their energy bills and prepare for colder weather
As cooler temperatures move in, thermostats go up to keep homes warm and comfortable resulting in higher heating costs due to increased natural gas usage. To help offset winter heating costs, Atlanta Gas Light offers bill payment assistance resources to eligible customers whose household budgets may not be able to keep up with increased heating demands.
At a food mart in Mableton, Powerball and barbecue go hand in hand
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Inside Heby’s Shell and Food Mart in Mableton, in the back of the store, chef Shombe Jones serves up barbecue with all the fixings. “I’ve been here nine years now. Every day, I get a new customer. Every day,” chef Shombe said.
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old near Norcross High
An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Gwinnett County student near campus was charged Friday, police said....
Police look for two men connected to Atlanta shooting, video released
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are asking the public for help identifying two people in a video they said were involved in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened on October 17 at 880 Spencer Street. Video released from the department shows two men running across the street, officers said after the shooting.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb player and coach win top honors at ASPIRE Awards
DeKalb Silver Streaks coach Delton Schoates joined freshman phenom Najee Smothers as award winners at the 2022 American Association of Adapted Sports Programs’ (AAASP) ASPIRE Awards Banquet on Oct. 23. According to a news release, Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) awards recognize the contributions of individuals...
fox5atlanta.com
Father shot his child at Atlanta apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Police arrested a father accused of shooting his child on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. Quinton Gay was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children. He was booked in DeKalb County Jail. Officers went to the scene at the Amani Place apartment complex on Hardee Street...
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
