Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66

By Megan Elliott
 3 days ago

Actor Michael Kopsa has died at age 66. Kopsa appeared in multiple Hallmark Channel movies as well as shows such as The Man in the High Castle, iZombie, Fringe, Van Helsing, and Supernatural. The cause of death was complications from a brain tumor, according to Deadline .

Michael Kopsa appeared in many Hallmark movies

Michael Kopsa in the Hallmark movie ‘Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man’ | ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Dean Buscher

Kopsa, who was Canadian, had a long career in film and television. That included multiple roles in various Hallmark movies and series, including Chesapeake Shores , Appetite for Love, A Rose for Christmas, Summer in the Vineyard, Valentine in the Vineyard, Welcome to Christmas, and Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.

Many Hallmark fans will also recognize Kopsa from his role as Andrew McAndrick in Finding Father Christmas and its sequels Engaging Father Christmas and Marrying Father Christmas. In addition, he appeared in several of Hallmark’s ongoing mystery series, including Garage Sale Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, Mystery 101, and The Chronicle Mysteries.

Aside from his work with Hallmark, Kopsa also played Captain Windmark in Fringe and William Kingston in the Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies . He provided the voice of Vex in Ninjago and Roger Baxter in Littlest Pet Shop . His many other credits include roles in The X-Files, Stargate SG-1, and The Outer Limits.

Hallmark ‘honor[s] the legacy’ of Michael Kopsa

After Kospa’s death, Hallmark Channel took to Twitter to recognize his work for the network.

“A friend and colleague to many, today we honor the legacy of Michael [Kopsa]. Always in our hearts,” read the tweet.

Kopsa’s ex-wife Lucia Frangione announced his death in a tweet, Deadline reported. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.”

Where to watch some of Kopsa’s Hallmark movies and other shows

Wendie Malick and Michael Kopsa in the Hallmark movie ‘Marrying Father Christmas’ | ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman

Several of the movies Kopsa made for Hallmark are available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now. They include the Father Christmas Trilogy, where he plays the future father-in-law of When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow ’s character. You can also watch Summer in the Vineyard and its sequel Valentine in the Vineyard, which star Brendan Penny and Rachael Leigh Cook.

Fringe, which originally aired on Fox, is streaming on HBO Max. Littlest Pet Shop streams for free on Tubi.

