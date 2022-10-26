Read full article on original website
Revealed: Rihanna's new song Lift Me Up for Wakanda Forever soundtrack is a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman... and marks her first solo release in FIVE years
On Wednesday, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna teased her first solo song in five years - Lift Me Up - which will be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 34-year-old new mother could be heard humming a haunting melody in the video, which revealed the highly-anticipated track...
Lizzo confuses fans with elaborate Marge Simpson costume set to Family Guy voiceover
Lizzo confused many of her Instagram followers after sharing a look at her Halloween costume for the year.The “Good as Hell” singer shared a short video clip to the social media website, in which she was dressed as the yellow-skinned Marge Simpson from The Simpsons.In the video, she can be seen miming to a voice recording of a popular cartoon matriarch – but not Marge.Instead, the voice that plays is that of Family Guy’s Lois Griffin, who yells: “Peter!”“The crossover episode y’all been waitin for,” Lizzo wrote in the comments.Reactions to the video were mixed, with many praising Lizzo’s...
Essence
How Did Hip-Hop And R&B Become One Genre?
One fateful studio session changed R&B forever. Welcome to The State of R&B, ESSENCE’s look at the past, present and future of rhythm and blues. In this piece, ESSENCE editor Rivéa Ruff reports on the blending of hip-hop and R&B. With artists like Mary J. Blige and Kehlani...
Essence
R&B Isn’t Dead, It’s Just Different Now
R&B artists sound off on music’s most tired take. Welcome to The State of R&B, ESSENCE’s look at the past, present and future of rhythm and blues. In this piece, writer Imani Mixon takes on the “R&B is dead” debate. While fulfilling my duty as maid...
