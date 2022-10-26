Panthers Coach Reveals How Baker Mayfield Feels About New Role

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have a new starting quarterback, at least for now.

Baker Mayfield, the former starter, appears to be taking it in stride.

According to Joe Person of the Athletic, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters that Mayfield, who has missed the team's past two games due to a sprained ankle, is expected to be available when the Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

But Mayfield will back up P.J. Walker, who led the Panthers to an upset of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and earned the starting job as a result. Wilks said Mayfield "is fine" with being the backup.

"Wilks on Mayfield: 'He understands exactly where we're going this week and knows his role. And he was fine with it.'" -- Joe Person

Mayfield has started every time he's been healthy enough to play since taking over the top spot for the Cleveland Browns in Week Three of 2018, the year the Browns drafted him No. 1 overall.

However, Mayfield has struggled since the Panthers traded for him. He has completed just 54.9 percent of his passes and thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions in five starts this season.

Walker went 16 for 22 for 177 yards and two touchdowns last week.

While Mayfield's play on the field is certainly ripe for criticism, credit him for being a good teammate in an age where trade demands have become more common than ever.