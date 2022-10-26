ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts QB Matt Ryan says there was 'surprise, shock' at benching but 'you’ve got to produce'

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Two days after the Colts benched him, quarterback Matt Ryan was waiting for the media when the locker room opened Wednesday, ready to face questions from local media.

Ryan has never been in this position before.

The 37-year-old veteran admitted the decision took him by surprise. Ryan also took responsibility for failing to play up to his own standard, and for the offense’s lack of production in getting off to a 3-3-1 start.

“Individually and personally disappointed,” Ryan said. “As a player and a competitor, you want to be out there. You want to go. … It’s part of the deal in this league. You’ve got to produce.”

Ryan couldn’t shake the turnovers.

Brought to Indianapolis to minimize mistakes, Ryan threw nine interceptions, lost three fumbles and fumbled eight more times that the Colts recovered. The turnovers crippled an Indianapolis offense that hasn’t run the ball well, and Indianapolis is averaging just 16.1 points per game, 30th in the NFL.

Ryan also led four comebacks, leading to three wins and a tie, despite the Colts failing to hold up their end of the partnership, both on the field and off. Indianapolis promised Ryan an excellent offensive line and one of the NFL’s best running games, and the Colts also committed to Ryan for at least two years, both publicly and financially.

But when he was asked if Indianapolis had broken its word to him by pulling the plug after just seven games, Ryan refused to see it that way.

“This league, you’ve got to go out there and win games. You’ve got to produce, and you’ve got to play well, so I don’t view it that way,” Ryan said.

Ryan did admit that the decision surprised him.

The 37-year-old is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder separation that remains painful, and although Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that he thought Ryan would have found a way play on Sunday against Washington, Ryan admitted the injury is significant.

“I’ve always tried to give myself a chance,” Ryan said.

But the Colts said publicly that they would have made the move to Ehlinger even if Ryan was healthy, and the veteran quarterback admitted there was surprise.

“As a player, you just always anticipate, it’s the next week, you’re getting ready to go,” Ryan said. “There is that surprise and shock in the beginning, but it’s a decision they had to make, and as a player, as a teammate, you have to move forward and help out where you can.”

Ryan has been a starter since the moment he entered the NFL. He’s never been in this position before.

“That part is different,” Ryan said. “But I’ve also learned in this league, it’s tough to assume anything. The minute you start to make assumptions about how things are going to shake out, you just never know. For me, No. 1, it’s about getting healthy and getting myself into a position where I’m staying ready.”

Despite a marriage that seems irrevocably broken — Reich said the plan is for Ehlinger to start the rest of the season — Ryan said he hasn’t thought about asking for a trade to another team.

Ryan, on the other hand, has pledged his support for new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

“I love Sam,” Ryan said. “He’s been awesome from the minute I got here. I just told him, any way I can help, you let me know, and as a player, you’ve got to go out there, cut it loose and play your game.”

